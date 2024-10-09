Nicki Minaj Appears To Put Safaree On Blast After His "Pink Friday 2 World Tour" Appearance

Safaree had said he has "no malice" towards Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj seemingly responded to Safaree's recent post about attending her Prink Friday 2 World Tour stop in Miami with a message on StationHead of her own. Her ex-boyfriend had posted about being proud of Minaj and holding "no malice" towards her.

“When you’re at peace and when you’re happy, so many things will start coming, you know to try to steal your joy and to steal your peace you know,” she began, as caught by AllHipHop. “Please don’t let it.” In a follow-up post, she added: “Y’all karma is about to be bad if you’ve been disrespecting Nicki and the Barbz. However, it’s going to get even worse, so please leave us alone. When people aren’t happy, they go out of their way, you see. Literally and figuratively they go out of their way, where someone who’s minding their business being at peace…”

Nicki Minaj Performs During The "Pink Friday 2 World Tour"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: (Exclusive Coverage) Nicki Minaj performs onstage during her Pink Friday 2 World Tour - New York at Madison Square Garden on September 07, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Live Nation)

As for Safaree's original post, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "I’m proud no cap… a lot of yalll will never understand but there is no malice in me… I’m proud." He had been in attendance at the concert when Minaj brought out her current husband, Kenneth Petty. In doing so, she danced on him while performing "Super Freaky Girl." In another post, Safaree wrote: "Was by the bar at the concert when Roman’s revenge came on I dropped my drink screamed and ran back inside screaming my lungs out lmaooooo it all happened to fast tho nobody caught me at that part [laughing emojis]. I was soooo excited. Im sorry im not mad guys sheesh we all allowed to have fun. Ok bye."

Nicki Minaj Seemingly Addresses Safaree

Check out Minaj's full comments about the Safaree situation below. She's set to wrap up the Pink Friday 2 World Tour later this week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj and Safaree on HotNewHipHop.