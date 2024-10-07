Nicki Minaj Brings Out Kenneth Petty During Miami Concert With Safaree In Attendance

Safaree still seemed to enjoy himself.

Nicki Minaj brought out her husband, Kenny Petty, during her concert in Miami, over the weekend. She danced in front of him as she performed her hit song, "Super Freaky Girl." Her ex, Safaree, was in attendance at the show, prompting plenty of attention on social media. The two were one of hip-hop's most notable couples when they dated from 2003 to 2014.

Regardless of Petty's appearance, Safaree still enjoyed himself at the show. He wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) afterward: "I’m proud no cap… a lot of yalll will never understand but there is no malice in me… I’m proud." In the replies to the post, fans sent him the video of Petty on stage while others doubted the sincerity of his words.

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Attend Marc Jacobs NYFW Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty attend the Marc Jacobs Fall 2020 runway show during New York Fashion Week on February 12, 2020, in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs)

In response to Safaree's post, one fan of Minaj wrote: "No MALICE? You went on a whole press tour spreading lies about you writing for her, disrespected her every chance you got… what you’re doing is staIk-ish and obsessive, but I get it. like imagine fumbling a woman like this?" Another added: "If there’s no malice in you then publicly tell these folks once and for all that you ain’t never wrote no nicki minaj bars. That was a low blow bc you know how much that means to nicki, and her haters continue drag that lie on to this day!"

Nicki Minaj Brings Out Kenneth Petty During Miami Concert

Check out the moment that Minaj brought Petty on stage with her below. She's currently traveling on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour with another show lined up in Columbia on Wednesday night before concluding in her hometown of Queens, New York on Friday. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nicki Minaj on HotNewHipHop.