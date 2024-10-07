Safaree Thoroughly Enjoys Himself At Nicki Minaj's Concert

Fans are mixed on his appearance at her Gag City Reloaded stop.

Safaree and Nicki Minaj spent a lot of time together. In fact, it was a 12-year relationship that saw a lots of ups and downs, especially toward the end. There were some moments of reconciliation and there were others that displayed utter nastiness. Sometimes it got straight up concerning, as it was reported by TMZ 2014 that Safaree was experiencing su*cidal thoughts following the breakup. The drama and turmoil didn't stop there though for the rapper and TV star as his partnership with Erica Mena has seen its own fair share of issues. They aren't together anymore, and they have constantly gone back and forth since splitting 2021.

Mena has been extremely critical, putting him on blast for not showing enough love and support for their kids. But despite all of these shortcomings and dilemmas, Safaree is trying his best to make up for it. In fact, he recently said that he's living with a new purpose. "I want to start giving back more, and uh, I don’t why lately. [Maybe] this trip is just making me see things different [but] I have to do it. So if you’re somebody who know me, link me up if you want to help in any way." However, --at least in this case-- this has nothing to do with Mena.

Safaree Shows A Lot Of Love To Nicki Minaj

Instead, Safaree is "giving back" to Nicki Minaj by popping out at her Miami stop for the Gag City Reloaded leg of her ongoing Pink Friday 2 tour. However, he didn't just stand in the crowd, he was having an absolute ball. As you can see in the video from The Neighborhood Talk above, he's dancing and just enjoying himself thoroughly. On top of this, Safaree tweeted out in response to the clip making the rounds online. "I'm proud no cap... a lot of yalll will never understand but there is no malice in me... I'm proud." This has led to some mixed reactions from the internet, with the Barbz especially showing no remorse for their queen's ex. However, some were just simply happy to see him happy.