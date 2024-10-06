Victoria Monet Dominates Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Which pick was the best this week?

R&B Season returns with the best the genre and its adjacent styles had to offer this week, with our latest update holding some curious gems. One of these is the deluxe version of Victoria Monet's JAGUAR II, which features a couple of new tracks and a refreshing reminder of how good the original version was. We'd recommend you check out "1900's" for a submerged, rich, and Michael-Jackson-tributing cut with a lot of personality and interesting timbral approaches. What's more is that Monét also released a new Spotify Single with Bryson Tiller titled "We Might Even Be Falling In Love (Duet)," a reimagining of her previous song.

Next on R&B Season is "Porcelain" by JoJo, which mixes some classic soaring vocal melodies with rattling percussion and a subtle "I Wanna Rock" sample. It's a bit of a drill flip as it goes along, but it never falls too deeply into that style to take away from the overall ethereal vibe of the track. On the other side of the spectrum, Honey Bxby's new single "LEFT EYE" is more of a soulful cut with crisp drums and resonant string arrangements in the background. It also helps that Bxby's charisma is very palpable here, working in some charismatic lines and vocal melodies.

Read More: Victoria Monet Confirms Breakup Rumors With Forthright Message To Fans

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Ironically enough, we have two other R&B-related deluxe editions to talk about. The first is the expanded version of BJ The Chicago Kid's Gravy, which is even more tender now thanks to its extra additions. Also, one of 2023's best got a revamp with Sampha's deluxe release of Lahai. "Dancing Circles 2.0" not only speeds things up tempo-wise, but adds some frenetic drumming and gorgeous pianos to give the original song a more propulsive feel.