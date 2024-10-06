Victoria Monet Dominates Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

iHeartRadio Music Festival Day 2 - Red Carpet
Victoria Monét at day 2 of the iHeartRadio Music Festival held at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
R&B Season returns with the best the genre and its adjacent styles had to offer this week, with our latest update holding some curious gems. One of these is the deluxe version of Victoria Monet's JAGUAR II, which features a couple of new tracks and a refreshing reminder of how good the original version was. We'd recommend you check out "1900's" for a submerged, rich, and Michael-Jackson-tributing cut with a lot of personality and interesting timbral approaches. What's more is that Monét also released a new Spotify Single with Bryson Tiller titled "We Might Even Be Falling In Love (Duet)," a reimagining of her previous song.

Next on R&B Season is "Porcelain" by JoJo, which mixes some classic soaring vocal melodies with rattling percussion and a subtle "I Wanna Rock" sample. It's a bit of a drill flip as it goes along, but it never falls too deeply into that style to take away from the overall ethereal vibe of the track. On the other side of the spectrum, Honey Bxby's new single "LEFT EYE" is more of a soulful cut with crisp drums and resonant string arrangements in the background. It also helps that Bxby's charisma is very palpable here, working in some charismatic lines and vocal melodies.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Ironically enough, we have two other R&B-related deluxe editions to talk about. The first is the expanded version of BJ The Chicago Kid's Gravy, which is even more tender now thanks to its extra additions. Also, one of 2023's best got a revamp with Sampha's deluxe release of Lahai. "Dancing Circles 2.0" not only speeds things up tempo-wise, but adds some frenetic drumming and gorgeous pianos to give the original song a more propulsive feel.

Finally, we wanted to shout out the latest track from City Fidelia, "Ring On Your Hand" with JYDN HILL. For the dancehall fans out there, this scratches that itch in a bit more of an icy and minimal way than usual while still emphasizing the beautiful vocal runs to bring that sunny atmosphere. Let us know what your favorite R&B Season pick was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, come back to HNHH for more amazing music drops around the clock.

