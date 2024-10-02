Sampha Somehow Makes "Lahai" Even Better With Four New Deluxe Cuts

Sampha doesn't emerge from his cave very often, but when he does, it's such a pleasure to witness him out in the wild. Even with his limited catalog, the London multi-hyphenate possesses one of the strongest amongst the rest of the talents in his playing field. Late last year, the feature powerhouse put out his sophomore album Lahai , which focuses a lot on family and big picture questions. He told NME, "I was just wondering about life and big questions, feeling the need to hold onto something or portray a bird’s eye view of my life because I felt like every day was going into every day". The project certainly sounds as expansive as it's themes, with sweeping and transformative instrumentals that evoke a sense of wonder and imagination.

We are almost exactly one year removed from it coming out and to help celebrate, Sampha has come through with the deluxe version of Lahai. There are four "new" songs to be had including the previously released "Satellite Business 2.0" featuring fellow UK artist and femcee, Little Simz. If there is a better fully fleshed out version of an interlude, we would like to hear it because this may be the best of its kind. Others include a more "aggressive" version of "Dancing Circles" with a "(2.0)" version, as well as "Re-Entry" and "Sensory Nectar". Sampha says all of these tracks were either teased at shows and are evolutions of those live performances or are from the vault. Hint: These cuts make it even better.