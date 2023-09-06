Sampha Shares New Album Tracklist And Tour Dates

Sampha is officially back. The critical darling R&B singer with the instantly recognizable voice dropped some exciting news for fans today. His debut studio album Process dropped all the way back in 2017 and he's yet to release a follow up. Earlier today though, he shared details on exactly when fans will be able to get their hands on new music from the singer. His sophomore album Lahai will officially drop ln just over a month on October 20. The celebrate the news he also dropped the second single from the album, a track called "Only."

As if that wasn't exciting enough for fans there was even more news. He also announced the tracklist of the album which spans 14 songs. While the tracklist doesn't list any kind of features, Sampha also shared an impressive list of musicians he collaborated with. Among them are house producer Yaeji, Kokoroko's Shelia Maurice Gray, and Morgan Simpson of post-punk band Black Midi. Check out the entire tracklist below.

Sampha's New Album Is Close

Alongside the new album details, Sampha also announced a new 14-date tour. He will hit the road in October and play a number of shows spanning until December. The tour consists of 6 European shows and 8 North American shows including cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.

Earlier this year Sampha set up his new album with the lead single "Spirit 2.0." The song represented his first new single in 7 years since he released "Timmy's Prayer" in late 2016. The song instantly became both a critic and fan favorite and has already amassed almost 3 million Spotify streams since its release in June of this year. What do you think of Sampha's new album announcement? Let us know in the comment section below.

Tracklist:

01. Stereo Colour Cloud (Shaman’s Dream)

02. Spirit 2.0

03. Dancing Circles

04. Suspended

05. Satellite Business

06. Jonathan L. Seagull

07. Inclination Compass (Tenderness)

08. Only

09. Time Piece

10. Can’t Go Back

11. Evidence

12. Wave Therapy

13. What If You Hypnotise Me?

14. Rose Tint