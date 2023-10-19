Sampha Shares New Short Film Just Hours Before His Album Drops

Sampha fans have been waiting a LONG time for a new project. The critical darling R&B singer last released a new project in 2017 with his debut Process. He hasn't been entirely quiet since then as he's popped up for a few features. He's teamed up with some of the biggest rappers around like Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Stormzy. He also lent his voice to a few songs from electronica project SBTRKT.

Earlier this year he returned with his first new music in 2017. He dropped two singles before announcing a new album. Back in June he shared "Spirit 2.0" with fans which serves as the lead single for the new album. After announcing that his new album LAHAI was coming in October he dropped a second single. That track was called "Only" and arrived last month with even more fanfare than its predecessor. Now with the album only hours away Sampha shared a new 4-and-a-half minute short film to his YouTube channel. You can check out the entire video below.

Sampha Teases Album With A New Short Film

After announcing that he had a new album on the way Sampha also confirmed that he was going on tour. The tour begins on October 29 and will see him playing 16 shows across the US and in Europe. His new album LAHAI is due out tonight and it's got an impressive list of collaborators.

Fellow critical darlings like Stormzy, Nilufer Yanya, and Obongjayar contributed to the record. As did dance music producer Yaeji who is also credited as a co-writer on the short film Sampha released earlier today. The 14 track album is expected to draw massive critical acclaim, as the singer has for nearly everything he's released. Last year he teamed up with Kendrick Lamar for the highly acclaimed song "Father Time" from one of the most acclaimed albums of the year Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. What do you think of Sampha's new short film? Let us know in the comment section below.

