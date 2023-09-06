Sampha Continues To Get Fans Ready For “Lahai” With “Only”

One of the most gorgeous and captivating voices in all of music is back with his second single for his highly-awaited album. We are talking about London songwriter and R&B artist, Sampha. His one and only full-length project was released all the way back in 2017. Process featured 10 tracks, along with a bonus edition that includes two extra songs. While it was a terrific project the following sophomore album will be longer which means we can hear more greatness from Sampha.

We already got the first single to his next album Lahai back on June 28. "Spirit 2.0" was a beautiful but somewhat sad track that was layered with tons of different instrumentation. That, along with this new song, "Only," is giving us a nice glimpse as to how vast the sounds will be on this tracklist. This new cut is almost three minutes long and has more of a conventional R&B tune.

Listen To "Only" From Sampha

The looping hi-hats give it that feel, but there's also the inclusion of violins and piano keys. In addition, you will find more awe-inspiring singing from Sampha. Fans should love this song and the upcoming album. A short bit ago, the singer posted to Instagram to announce his next musical journey with Lahai. He says, "LAHAI," and then proceeds to list off the meaning behind it. "My grandfather’s name My middle name My next musical chapter My next album Fever Dreams. Continuums. Dancing. Generations. Syncopation. Bridges. Grief. Motherlands. Love. Spirit. Fear. Flesh. Flight." All of these fairly vague characteristics are tantalizing and we cannot wait to listen to it on October 20.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track, "Only," from Sampha? Is this song better than "Spirit 2.0?" Are you looking forward to the release of his sophomore album, Lahai? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I can't see trap door in my mind

Blurry signs that I can't define

Like predictin' movements ahead of time

Projectiles comin' from the side

Projectiles comin' for my lifе

War zone when I close my еyes

