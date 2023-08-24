Sampha Announces New Album “Lahai”

Sampha recently took to social media to announce his first full-length offering in six years. He shared the news on Instagram today (August 24), alongside what appears to be the album’s cover art. Sampha revealed that the album is called Lahai and the English performer took the opportunity to share a bit more about it. He explained that the title is both his grandfather’s name and his own middle name, calling the project his “next musical chapter.”

As expected, fans can’t wait to hear more about the artist’s highly-anticipated upcoming LP. The artist included what appears to be a tracklist in his caption, sparking further speculation about the album. The new LP will follow 2017’s Process, and an official release date has yet to be confirmed. The announcement also comes after Sampha unveiled his first solo track in years, “Spirit 2.0,” in June.

Sampha Reveals The Significance Of “Lahai”

“It’s about the importance of connection to both myself and others, and the beauty and harsh realities of just existing. It’s about acknowledging those moments when you need help — that requires real strength,” Sampha said of his recent single. “I hope people can enjoy that feeling of someone being there for you, even if that person doesn’t have the answers. Just calling someone up without overthinking… letting go and just dancing.. wanting to see past the mundanity of things and appreciating the magic of it all, from birds nests to spaceships.”

Last month, Sampha was photographed linking up with Tyler, the Creator. Though the two of them didn’t appear to be hitting the studio, it managed to get fans talking about a possible collab. Drake also previously teased something he may in the works with the 34-year-old, claiming they were “cooking up something crazy” back in June. He shared a photo of himself alongside Sampha’s doppelganger, however, leaving plans for a new collab unconfirmed. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Sampha and Lahai.

