Sampha Delivers Tons Of Personal Bouts On Sophomore Album “Lahai”

Morden, South London singer and songwriter Sampha is an extremely elusive artist. However, fans are always willing to wait however long it needs to be to get new music from him. In this case, six years have gone by since the release of his debut tape, Process. That album won the coveted Mercury Prize, which is the award for the best album to come from the UK or Ireland. He might be in contention for that honor yet again with his sophomore album, Lahai. What set that record apart from the rest was its ability to tell emotional stories of isolation.

Lahai is sort of a follow-up in a way to these previous feelings. According to Sampha's Apple Music interview, he shows that he is beginning to recover from all of the loss and anxieties he was dealing with. Hence the previous album was titled the way it was. He says, "I don’t necessarily live by what I’m saying but there’s times where I recognize that I need to reconnect to family and friends—times where I can really lose connection by being too busy with my own things."

Listen To Lahai From Sampha

In addition to this, Sampha shared some meaning behind the record on his Instagram a little bit ago. This was on his announcement post for Lahai. "My grandfather’s name My middle name My next musical chapter My next album." He continued, "Fever Dreams. Continuums. Dancing. Generations. Syncopation. Bridges. Grief. Motherlands. Love. Spirit. Fear. Flesh. Flight." You can experience all of this and more with the links above.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new album from Sampha, Lahai? Is this project better than his debut LP, Process? What are your top five tracks right now? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Sampha, as well as all of the hottest album drops.

Lahai Tracklist:

Stereo Colour Cloud (Shaman's Dream) Spirit 2.0 Dancing Circles Suspended Satellite Business Jonathan L. Seagull Inclination Compass (Tenderness) Only Time Piece Can't Go Back Evidence Wave Therapy What If You Hypnotise Me? with Léa Sen Rose Tint

