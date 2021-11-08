sophomore album
- MixtapesYTB Fatt Continues To Develop His Sound On Second Tape Of 2023 "Foxes Only"YTB Fatt quickly follows up "Who Is Fatt."By Zachary Horvath
- SongsTierra Whack Drops "Chanel Pit," Will Land On Her Next RecordThis will land on the colorful rapper's sophomore LP next year. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesSampha Delivers Tons Of Personal Bouts On Sophomore Album "Lahai"Sampha finally makes his much-needed comeback. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicOffset "Set It Off": First ImpressionOffset returns with a sophomore album that showcases him utilizing a variety of flows, features and beats to tell his tale. By Paul Barnes
- Pop CultureCardi B Keeps Her Cool When Charlamagne Suggests Her Sophomore Album Is Unnecessary: WatchThe mother of two appeared on "The Breakfast Club" to discuss her long-awaited follow-up to 2018's "Invasion of Privacy," among other hot topics.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Reveals Sophomore Album Tracklist, Features Leave Fans ConfusedDavid Guetta, Saucy Santana, and James Brown are just a few artists set to appear on "COI."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureCoi Leray Confirms Sophomore Album, "COI," With Topless Photos, Also Teases "Make My Day" SingleCoi's new era is sure to come with some "Bops."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicNoname Reveals New Album DetailsNoname has been back in the studio and is ready to release her latest album to the world.By Precious Gibson
- MixtapesKash Doll Delivers "Back On Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape" Ahead Of Her Sophomore AlbumBetween her rap career, working on 50 Cent's "BMF," and becoming a mother, the Detroit-based rhymer has plenty on her plate this year.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSZA Details "S.O.S." Cover Art Being Inspired By Princess DianaGet ready, because "S.O.S." finally arrives tonight.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Reveals Anxiety Has Prevented Her From Releasing New MusicCardi B opens up about her struggles with anxiety.By Joshua Robinson
- MixtapesYung Bleu Drops "Tantra" Ft. Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, French MontanaThe Alabama hitmaker finally reveals his star-studded project.By Erika Marie
- MixtapesRJmrLA Drops Off Sophomore Album, "Rodney Brown Jr" Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Symba, & OthersThe 20-track effort finds Rodney at his realest.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicPunch Talks Backlash Over SZA's Album: "We Know Exactly When It's Coming Out"He also insists that just because their opinions may differ, it doesn't mean that anyone is unhappy.By Erika Marie
- MusicAri Lennox Explains Delay In Releasing Sophomore AlbumFans are ready for more Ari and the singer gave an update on her anticipated album.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureCardi B Airs Out Fan Accusing Her Of Attempting To Boost Streaming Numbers On Sophomore AlbumAre you excited for Cardi B's follow-up to "Invasion of Privacy"?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicAri Lennox Teases Upcoming Sophomore Album Weeks After Publicly Asking Her Label To Drop HerThings are finally on the up and up for Ari Lennox, who says her sophomore album is coming later this year.By Hayley Hynes
- NumbersLil Baby's "My Turn" Hits 4x Platinum On 2-Year AnniversaryIt's been two years since Lil Baby released his sophomore album, "My Turn." By Aron A.
- MusicCordae Announces Release Date For New Album "From A Bird's Eye View"Cordae announced the release date for his sophomore album with a Steve Jobs-inspired trailer. By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Shares Throwback Pics To Celebrate "Take Care" 10 Year AnniversaryDrake released his sophomore album, "Take Care" 10 years ago.By Aron A.
- Original ContentSZA's New Album: Everything We KnowThe New Jersey-born singer has been teasing the release of a sophomore album for years now, but with the album originally expected to arrive before the year's end, we’ve rounded up everything we know about the unnamed project so far. By Angela Savage