Real Boston Richey Pens A Bop For The Players With "Come Outside (So Sick)"

RBR has found a formula that he can run with and it's on this future hit.

He ain't on this s***, baby, come outside with me Bad b**** from out the country, I'm from Florida, she think I'm Z She say, "You talk slow and you got perms like Yak and Koly P" Now she in back of the truck tryna get me to teach her how to yell out, "Glee" Now we drunk, we in that vibe, lookin' for more liquor and more weed Don't go back on your word, you posted on Twitter, said you was f***-n**** free

What we mean by this is that he seems to have found a nice blend of sounds. It's nothing that hasn't been done before, but prior to his viral hit "Help Me," it felt like he was going nowhere fast. But this mixture of moody trap and mild R&B that was prevalent on that record looks to be the secret recipe for him. It's applied to great effect on other tracks on Richey Rich such as "Still Pray" and "Come Outside." The latter is more R&B oriented with its chipmunk sampled background vocals and light keys. Lyrically it fits that billing too, as he raps in his raspy voice about encouraging a woman in relationship to link with him instead. With already over 180,000 views on YouTube, fans seem to agree that Richey is finding himself as an artist with tracks like this.

Real Boston Richey is one a few rappers on Future 's Freebandz label that has been seeing some success. Artists like Doe Boy and Young Scooter fit that similar mold. However, none of these names have truly become household acts under the Atlanta legend's tutelage. But the Tallahassee, Florida native could become that one name that blows up. We feel that way because Real Boston Richey is making songs like "Come Outside (So Sick)."

