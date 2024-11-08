Real Boston Richey Unveils "Richey Rich," His Second Studio Album In Two Years

The Tallahassee-based Freebandz artist is back with his second album in as many years.

Tallahassee rapper Real Boston Richey dropped his newest album. Richey Rich is his second studio album, coming after 2023's Welcome to Bubba Land and the well-received Public Housing mixtapes. The rapper signed with Future's Freebandz imprint in 2022. Since then, he is the only rapper on the label (outside of Future himself) to make any noise in the current hip-hop landscape. Real Boston Richey has not quite broken through into the mainstream yet. However, it feels as if he's getting very close to being one of hip-hop's next breakout acts. At 24 tracks and over an hour in length, Real Boston Richey shows exactly why Future made the decision to sign him.

A former XXL Freshman, Real Boston Richey glides around the album, showing off his flows and flexing over those trunk-rattling beats that Florida rappers are known for. Surprisingly, there is no Florida representation on Richey Rich. There are no contributions from artists like fellow up-and-comer Bossman Dlow. However, there are features by Lil Yachty, YTB Fatt, and GloRilla. GloRilla's been one of the hottest rappers of 2024, thanks to her run of features and big singles. Having her on your album feels like a cheat code at the moment, offering a surefire way to get on the radio (or a playlist placement) this year. After a quiet 2024 Real Boston Richey will be someone to watch out for in 2025. If you're a fan of what Florida's had to offer over the last couple of years, give Richey Rich a shot.

Real Boston Richey - Richey Rich