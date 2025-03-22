SHAQ Explains His Newly Discovered Four Live-In Girlfriends Relationship In New Interview

Discussing his love life is definitely something Shaq didn't expect to be a trending topic in 2025. After Jess Hilarious' reveal, the NBA legend found himself at the center of a playful rumor after comedian Jess Hilarious claimed he had four white girlfriends living in his home. The claim sparked plenty of online chatter, and Shaq addressed it with humor during his appearance on It’s Giving Podcast with Sarah Fontenot. The conversation started on a light note when Shaq, known for his larger-than-life personality, requested that Fontenot put on shoes before they began. She joked about her feet being ashy, prompting Shaq to quip, “I need you to back up. I don’t want my four white women to get upset.” His offhand remark only fueled curiosity about the ongoing speculation.

Later, when asked about marriage, Shaq admitted he wanted to remarry but was hesitant. He called himself “scared of marriage” and suggested that many divorces happen because people don’t fully know their partners. He emphasized that he needed time to understand every aspect of a person before committing. When pressed on how long that would take, he shrugged and said, “I don’t know. I got four white girls now.”

SHAQ Girlfriends



The topic resurfaced again when they discussed dating preferences. With a smirk, Shaq casually responded, “I don’t need to be selective—I got four white girls at the crib chilling.” Quoting Chris Tucker, he added, “Don’t worry about what the f*** I be doing.” The rumors started earlier this month when Jess Hilarious claimed on The Breakfast Club that she visited Shaq’s Atlanta home and saw him surrounded by four white women. “Yo, this man is living like Ne-Yo,” she joked, comparing his alleged setup to the singer’s past relationships.