Shaquille O'Neal Feels Betrayed By Jess Hilarious After She Compares His Love Life To Ne-Yo

Apparently, Shaquille O'Neal and Jess Hilarious are good friends, as she revealed on The Breakfast Club that she had gone to his house the day before. But what became even more surprising were her claims that he's emulating a polyamorous relationship much like the one Ne-Yo has, whose four girlfriends provoke a lot of online debate. Jess claimed that the NBA legend had four white women over doing a lot of things around the house, such as cleaning and massaging. What's more is that she even suggested that this might get her in trouble with him, which is something that a lot of people agreed with online.

"I'm at Shaq's house yesterday, right?" Jess Hilarious claimed. "And... Yo, this man is living like Ne-Yo. He got four white b***hes, big booties in there. [...] Four white women. No, [Shaq would not want me to say this]. I don't give a hot god damn [if I don't get invited again]. Nah, I don't know if I'ma go back or not. Two of 'em was bad, the other ones, they were getting there. But I couldn't believe, four white women. [...] Man, I could not believe it. [...] I might not be invited back."

Shaquille O'Neal & Dwight Howard

In fact, it seems like Shaquille O'Neal even responded to this claim, reportedly commenting "Dam jess" under an Instagram post covering Jess Hilarious' story. As such, maybe fans are right in assuming that Jess crossed a line here, and that they will not have the same level of trust moving forward. Of course, that's assuming that things are really that deep to begin with. Elsewhere, Shaq has other rifts to handle, such as back and forth insults with Dwight Howard.

Meanwhile, this wouldn't be the first time as of late that Jess Hilarious got a clap-back for her comments. For example, Drake recently trolled her for backtracking her initially dismissive take on his new collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The Breakfast Club were not big fans overall, so to see this shift was comical for the 6ix God to witness. We'll see if any other anecdotes or claims warrant a response.