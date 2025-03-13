Shaquille O'Neal Feels Betrayed By Jess Hilarious After She Compares His Love Life To Ne-Yo

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 805 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Shaquille ONeal Jess Hilarious Love Life Ne Yo Hip Hop News
Shaquille O'Neal holds up the sign of the horns during a DJ performance ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal game between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl at AT&amp;T Stadium on Friday, Jan. 10, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. © Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Beyond this Jess Hilarious situation, Shaquille O'Neal is also dealing with some unsavory comments from Dwight Howard these days.

Apparently, Shaquille O'Neal and Jess Hilarious are good friends, as she revealed on The Breakfast Club that she had gone to his house the day before. But what became even more surprising were her claims that he's emulating a polyamorous relationship much like the one Ne-Yo has, whose four girlfriends provoke a lot of online debate. Jess claimed that the NBA legend had four white women over doing a lot of things around the house, such as cleaning and massaging. What's more is that she even suggested that this might get her in trouble with him, which is something that a lot of people agreed with online.

"I'm at Shaq's house yesterday, right?" Jess Hilarious claimed. "And... Yo, this man is living like Ne-Yo. He got four white b***hes, big booties in there. [...] Four white women. No, [Shaq would not want me to say this]. I don't give a hot god damn [if I don't get invited again]. Nah, I don't know if I'ma go back or not. Two of 'em was bad, the other ones, they were getting there. But I couldn't believe, four white women. [...] Man, I could not believe it. [...] I might not be invited back."

Read More: DJ Akademiks Eviscerates Jess Hilarious With Fiery Rant About "The Breakfast Club"

Shaquille O'Neal & Dwight Howard

In fact, it seems like Shaquille O'Neal even responded to this claim, reportedly commenting "Dam jess" under an Instagram post covering Jess Hilarious' story. As such, maybe fans are right in assuming that Jess crossed a line here, and that they will not have the same level of trust moving forward. Of course, that's assuming that things are really that deep to begin with. Elsewhere, Shaq has other rifts to handle, such as back and forth insults with Dwight Howard.

Meanwhile, this wouldn't be the first time as of late that Jess Hilarious got a clap-back for her comments. For example, Drake recently trolled her for backtracking her initially dismissive take on his new collab album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. The Breakfast Club were not big fans overall, so to see this shift was comical for the 6ix God to witness. We'll see if any other anecdotes or claims warrant a response.

Read More: Joe Budden Compares Shaq To 50 Cent Amid His Feud With Dwight Howard

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
2021 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage Music Drake Trolls Jess Hilarious Over Changing Her Mind On "$$$4U" With Comical Finsta Post 2.0K
KountryWayneClubShayShayJessHilarious Relationships Kountry Wayne's "Club Shay Shay" Interview Addresses Jess Hilarious Marriage Situation & Much More 3.5K
2023 Black Effect Podcast Festival Pop Culture Jess Hilarious & Winnie Harlow Feud Over Comedian's Alleged Comments About Model's Skin 3.4K
2023 HOPE Global Forum Pop Culture Angela Yee Reacts As Jess Hilarious Is Named As Her Permanent "Breakfast Club" Replacement 15.4K