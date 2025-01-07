Dwight Howard & Shaq's Long-Running Beef Continues With Trade Of Scathing Insults

Dwight initially called out Hall-of-Famer on a recent podcast appearance, leading to this exchange earlier today.

If you follow the NBA, you know that big men Dwight Howard and Shaq have a strong disliking for one another. You could even go as far as to say they hate each other. Their beef has been going on since the early 2000s, right around the time when the former Orlando Magic center was becoming a star in the league. You could make the argument that O'Neal was becoming a little jealous of Howard, especially since the latter's prime was beginning and he was on the backend of his career. Even though they are both out of the league (Howard practically), they are still going at it.

This time around, its Shaq taking issue with Dwight's comments instead of the other way around. According to AllHipHop, their feud reignited due to the Dancing with the Stars participant's recent appearance on Ray Daniels’, The Gaud Show. There, the multi DPOY winner went on to accuse the Inside the NBA cohost of blocking him from potential career opportunities. Additionally, he aired out his frustrations with how negative Shaq has been toward him for so long.

Dwight Howard & Shaq Are At It Again

At one point, Dwight even challenged Shaq to a physical confrontation, expressing just how fed up he is with him. "I’ve tried to reach out. I literally tried during ‘Dancing with the Stars’. I had someone send Shaq a message, asking if we could sit down and have a conversation." He then added, "Every time I hear about you, you’re disrespecting me in some way. At this point, I’m like, do we need to throw hands? What are we doing?"

Dwight Howard Hits Back At Shaq