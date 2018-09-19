insults
- Pop CultureAzealia Banks Accuses Eric André Of Dissing Lil' Kim, Rips Him To Shreds On InstagramThe "212" singer threw some shade at Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, and A$AP Rocky while defending Lil' Kim.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJake Paul Pours Salt On Conor McGregor's Wounds After UFC 264Jake's $50 million offer is officially off the table.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsPlane Flies "Trump Worst President Ever" Banner Over Mar-A-LagoSomeone flew banners over Mar-A-Lago that read "Worst President Ever" while Donald Trump was golfing.By Cole Blake
- TVJeannie Mai & Jeezy Coronavirus Troll: The Real Host RespondsJeannie Mai and Jeezy were targeted with xenophobic coronavirus insults after attending New York Fashion Week together.By Alex Zidel
- TVJeannie Mai & Jeezy Get Trolled With Coronavirus InsultsJeannie Mai spoke about how the Coronavirus outbreak has made her relationship a target for cruel remarks.By Erika Marie
- SportsJohn Cena & Nikki Bella Send Shots At Each Other Online: "He Will Manipulate You"John Cena and Nikki Bella both send warnings to their respective partners.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSoulja Boy To Tyga: "I F*cked Yo Baby Mama & Played 'Fortnite' With Yo Son"Soulja Boy says he and Blac Chyna could never work because "she like n****z like Tyga."By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJess Hilarious Gets Slammed For "F*ggot" Clap Back & Dragged For ApologyThe comedian could have seen this coming.By Zaynab
- MusicThe Game Unleashes Tirade On Tomi Lahren: "C** Gargling, Microwaved Carrot Skinned"The Game did not hold back regarding his feelings toward Tomi Lahren.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAzealia Banks & Grimes Exchange Heated Insults In "World War Musk"Azealia Banks drops heated bombs on Grimes as the bizarre narrative heats up. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentDL Hughley Calls Indya Moore "Pussy" For Calling Out Kevin Hart's HomophobiaThe comedian got messy with his free speech.By Zaynab
- Music50 Cent & His Baby Mother Feud After The Rapper's Cruel Comment About Their Son"Bitter" might not be the best word to describe a protective mother.By Zaynab
- MusicAzealia Banks Twitter Account Suspended After Vicious Threats To Murder Mariah LynnThe keyboard battle escalated quickly.By Zaynab
- MusicTamar Braxton's New BF Praised As Sexy "Jesus," Ex Vincent Herbert As "Fat""Hallelujah!" By Zaynab
- MusicAzealia Banks Responds To "Crooked Teeth" Insults: Perfect For "D*ck Sucking"She answers the age-old question, "what that mouth do?"By Zaynab
- MusicCardi B Claps Back At A Hater Over "Money" Criticism, Attacks Her LooksCardi B is not here for the "Money" criticism.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Shades "Bitter Ass B*tch" During "Women Of Power" Acceptance SpeechSomeone must have inspired her comment.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Xan Hurls N-Word During Mall Food Court TiradeLil Xan lost his cool at a mall food court and it was all caught on video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBhad Bhabie Says Russ Is A "Nobody" & Recalls The Time Smokepurpp Got JumpedShe's not a fan of the "Zoo" artist.By Zaynab
- Music50 Cent Claps Back At Tekashi 6ix9ine's "In Da Club" Parody: "Now He Is Confused"He's putting his "son" in check.By Zaynab
- MusicTekashi 69 Clowns 50 Cent & Don Q As "Broke A** Kids" : "Keep That King Of NY Sh*t"The rapper is claiming all of Europe instead.By Zaynab
- MusicEminem Blasted By Samantha Ronson For Machine Gun Kelly Diss Track: "F*cking Old Man"Rihanna is too busy for any of this, according to Ronson.By Zaynab