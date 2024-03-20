Sexyy Red & Antonio Brown Go Back And Forth With Insults, Rapper Claims AB Is Riddled With CTE

AB messed with the wrong person.

Sexyy Red is easily one of the funniest rappers out right now. Overall, this is something that can be observed in her raps. However, it is also something that is easily observable on her Twitter account. She is constantly posting memes and she has no problem getting into some feuds with her fans. Even if she might offend someone, she doesn't really care. Instead, she posts whatever her heart desires and if someone has a problem with that, then so be it. Recently, however, she found herself at odds with former NFL wide receiver, Antonio Brown.

At this point, no one even knows if AB runs his own Twitter account anymore. That said, he was wilding out with a meme about her smelling bad. This was posted in response to a viral video that was making the rounds of Sexyy Red vibing to some music in her car. This tweet from AB was completely unprompted, and we're sure his social media guy was feeling very proud of himself. Subsequently, Sexyy came through with a clap back of her own as she posted a photo of what CTE in the brain looks like. This was followed up by a drawing of a disabled person trying to fit a block in the wrong hole.

Sexyy Red Vs. Antonio Brown

Immediately after this clap back, fans declared Sexyy Red as the winner of the beef. After all, AB's recent jokes on social media have all been the same thing. He is just telling women they smell bad, while claiming that Shannon Sharpe is gay. He is getting pretty repetitive, and some fans were waiting for him to get clowned. Well, it finally happened and it just so happens that it was Sexyy Red who was able to save the day.

Let us know what you thought of this exchange, in the comments section down below. Do you believe Sexyy Red won here? Or did Antonio Brown have the better insult? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

