Antonio Brown Allegedly Blocks N3on To Dodge $25K Debt

N3on has allegedly been blocked by Antonio Brown, who allegedly owes the streamer $25K. N3on was seen screaming "I paid for your Louis [Vuitton] bro" before trying to call Brown, online to find his number block. It's unclear why Brown is trying to dodge N3on, or what led to their falling out. N3on was widely mocked on social media, with people telling him that he should have expected it from Brown. Others told the young streamer to "get real friends".

However, Brown is not the only person N3on is mad at. The streamer has accused Jack Doherty of signing minors to OnlyFans contracts that greatly benefit him. "You get 17-year-old girls, the night before their birthday, to sign away 50% of their lifetime earnings to you," N3on claimed. However, the controversial streamer did not provide evidence of Doherty doing this. Furthermore, questions remain as to why N3on chose not to speak out on this alleged practice before he was actively beefing with Doherty. Doherty is yet to respond to the allegation.

Elsewhere, Antonio Brown has teased a remix of his song "Put That Sh-t On" featuring Kanye West. Brown revealed cover art for the single on X, formerly Twitter along with a the "coming soon" emoji as well as tagging West. The song was originally released in 2022 and gained a music video in 2023. While it never charted, it did enjoy a modicum of internet success. However, West is yet to confirm the report.

Furthermore, the promotion of his music sees Brown taking a breaking from his regular content - trolling for his CTESPN brand. However, Brown found himself in hot water over that last weekend. After posting a meme about LeBron James engaging in a threesome with members of the Lakers front office, Brown was accused of stealing a post from his replies. This has led fans to question just how many of the CTESPN posts are actually original content.

