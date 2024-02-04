Antonio Brown Crowns Celina Powell “Cracker Of The Month” After She Shows Off A Dubious Face Tattoo Of Himself

Antonio Brown has crowned infamous Instagram star Celina Powell CTESPN's "Cracker of the Month" after she got a tattoo of the wide receiver's face on her cheek. Powell is of course best known for her wild IG antics, alleged relationships with a host of hip-hop stars, and recently spent significant time in prison for a 2022 parole violation.

Fans online were quick to roast Powell alongside Brown. "if you get a tattoo on your face you have instantly lowered your rating out of ten by 6 points. She just went from a 4 to a -2. amen," one X user wrote. Many people also pointed Powell's pornographic history. This included an appearance on Plug Talk, the sexually-loaded podcast from Adam22 and Lena The Plug. However, some people also went after Brown, suggesting he had targeted Powell because she would haven't sex with him.

Antonio Brown Gets Weird On 20 Girls Versus...

Meanwhile, Brown continued his streak of general weirdness with an appearance on the popular YouTube show 20 Girls Versus... During a conversation with one of the contestants, Brown asked her if she could "suck a golf ball through a coffee straw". The girl was thoroughly confused, as was the show's host. What Brown meant to say was "can you suck a gof ball through a water hose", a line from the film Full Metal Jacket.

It's bit the first time that Brown has gotten weird about romance. Last year, Brown asked people not to "spin his words" after namedropping Keke Palmer in a series of raunchy tweets. "These all are rap lyrics. Please do not spin my words. Spin your money 💰. Ima Rappa," Brown wrote a few hours after a collection of tweets went viral. The posts in question referred to running a woman "like the Olympics", referring to the colloquial group sex of "running a train". The one that got people in arms concerning Palmer read "I don’t drink Arnold PALMERS I sip Keke Palmer Ya dig".

