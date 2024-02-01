Antonio Brown Trolls Doc Rivers After Slow Start to Bucks Tenure

Antonio Brown has continued to promote his CTESPN brand with more inflammatory posts on social media. This time, he went after Bucks coach Doc Rivers. Brown posted a fake Bleacher Report image showing a despondent Rivers with the quote "I wouldn't wish this on anyone" written underneath. Rivers' tenure in Milwaukee has gotten off to a slow start, the team starting 0-2 following the midseason coaching change.

However, reaction to Brown's post was mixed. While several people expressed their amusement at the post, many others noted their fatigue at the young CTESPN brand. "CTESPN is lame," one irate fan wrote. CTESPN, which Brown now tags many of his posts with, is the name of his podcast and media brand that he is supposedly starting with Chandler Jones. However, very little has appeared beyond an X account and a hashtag almost exclusively used by Brown.

Antonio Brown Goes After Shannon Sharpe

However, Rivers isn't Brown's first target this week. The disgraced wide receiver also used the CTESPN brand to go after Shannon Sharpe. "Sharpe a rainbow 🌈 he dont respect real players #CTESPN," Brown wrote. Furthermore, the disgraced wide receiver's tweet saw him firing off two separate insults at the Hall of Famer in just eight words. The notion that Shannon Sharpe is gay is a long-time insult levied at the former tight end. Meanwhile, there is also the implication that Shannon isn't a real player. This is wild given that his career receiving yards despite not being a true receiver is less than 2000 behind former WR1 Brown.

Brown was responding to an old clip of Sharpe chastising Jackson for his physical play and "reckless behavior" at a charity event last year. The point that the post Brown was responding to was that Sharpe, who was very critical of Jackson after the AFC Championship Game, had always been biased against Jackson. Do you agree with Brown? Let us know in the comments.

