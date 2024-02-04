Antonio Brown Gets Weird On "20 Girls Versus..."

Antonio Brown continued his streak of general weirdness with an appearance on the popular YouTube show 20 Girls Versus... During a conversation with one of the contestants, Brown asked her if she could "suck a golf ball through a coffee straw". The girl was thoroughly confused, as was the show's host. What Brown meant to say was "can you suck a gof ball through a water hose", a line from the film Full Metal Jacket.

It's bit the first time that Brown has gotten weird about romance. Last year, Brown asked people not to "spin his words" after namedropping Keke Palmer in a series of raunchy tweets. "These all are rap lyrics. Please do not spin my words. Spin your money 💰. Ima Rappa," Brown wrote a few hours after a collection of tweets went viral. The posts in question referred to running a woman "like the Olympics", referring to the colloquial group sex of "running a train". The one that got people in arms concerning Palmer read "I don’t drink Arnold PALMERS I sip Keke Palmer Ya dig".

Read More: Antonio Brown Goes Off On Shannon Sharpe For Lamar Jackson Criticism

Antonio Brown Trolls Doc Rivers After Slow Start to Bucks Tenure

Meanwhile, Brown has continued to promote his CTESPN brand with more inflammatory posts on social media. This time, he went after Bucks coach Doc Rivers. Brown posted a fake Bleacher Report image showing a despondent Rivers with the quote "I wouldn't wish this on anyone" written underneath. Rivers' tenure in Milwaukee has gotten off to a slow start, the team starting 0-2 following the midseason coaching change.

However, reaction to Brown's post was mixed. While several people expressed their amusement at the post, many others noted their fatigue at the young CTESPN brand. "CTESPN is lame," one irate fan wrote. CTESPN, which Brown now tags many of his posts with, is the name of his podcast and media brand that he is supposedly starting with Chandler Jones. However, very little has appeared beyond an X account and a hashtag almost exclusively used by Brown.

Read More: Antonio Brown Reveals He Doesn't Let His Kids Believe In Santa

[via]