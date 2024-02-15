Shannon Sharpe & Mike Epps Link Up, Squash Beef

Shannon Sharpe appears to have fully squashed his beef with Mike Epps. "As promised. No video required. No audio required. Just a picture of proof. We are good 💪🏾," Sharpe wrote on social media alongside a picture of the pair. Previously, Sharpe said that the pair would settle the beef on Club Shay Shay.

The beef began when Epps called Sharpe out on stage during a stand-up performance. “That n-gga Shannon Sharpe called me trying to do an interview,” he said to the crowd. “I said ‘no Madea, I ain’t doing no interview with you’ – so you can sit across from me and look at my balls. The n-gga sh-t is called Shay Shay the n-gga is telling you. Put a wig on that motherf-ker and tell me if that ain’t motherf-king Madea's sister.” The situation devolved into a full-blown beef with the pair trading shots throughout the week.

However, Epps is not the only person to make comments about Sharpe's sexuality. Antonio Brown went after Sharpe after Sharpe criticized Lamar Jackson. "Sharpe a rainbow 🌈 he dont respect real players #CTESPN," Brown wrote. Furthermore, the disgraced wide receiver's tweet saw him firing off two separate insults at the Hall of Famer in just eight words. The notion that Shannon Sharpe is gay is a long-time insult levied at the former tight end. Meanwhile, there is also the implication that Shannon isn't a real player, which is wild given that his career receiving yards despite not being a true receiver is less than 2000 behind former WR1 Brown.

Brown was responding to an old clip of Sharpe chastising Jackson for his physical play and "reckless behavior" at a charity event last year. The point that the post Brown was responding to was that Sharpe, who was very critical of Jackson after the AFC Championship Game, had always been biased against Jackson. Furthermore, Brown's comments were part of his continued promotion of his media brand, CTESPN.

