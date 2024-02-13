Benzino Responds To Jokes About His Neck, Calls Out Shannon Sharpe

Benzino is tired of people making jokes about his neck and doesn't understand why Shannon Sharpe isn't the target of such scrutiny. He explained his reasoning during an upcoming appearance on Drink Champs. N.O.R.E. shared a teaser from the interview on Instagram, on Tuesday, featuring Benzino's comments on his neck.

“N****s want to talk about my neck. I got a f*cking neck. Everybody has f*cking neck. Shannon Sharpe don’t got a neck. Like, Shannon Sharpe’s neck is as big as mine. Y’all don’t say nothing about Shannon Sharpe," he argued.

Benzino Attends Nelly's Birthday Party

FAIRBURN, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Benzino attends Nelly's Halloween Birthday Celebration on October 31, 2023, in Fairburn, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Benzino isn't the only one to take a shot at Shannon Sharpe in recent days. Comedian Mike Epps also called him out during a stand-up routine. After a back and forth between the two, Sharpe revealed that they decided to sit down with one another on Club Shay Shay and hash things out. “UNC and @TheRealMikeEpps have decided 2 have a man 2 man conversation in Indy at NBA all star weekend 2 discuss our differences," he said on Twitter. "We both realize this situation could’ve been, should’ve been handled differently. I apologize 2 fam, friends, love 1s and my fans.” Check out Benzino's comments on remarks about his neck and subsequent dig at Sharpe below. Sharpe has not responded to the comments.

Benzino Takes A Shot At Shannon Sharpe

Prior to his interview on Drink Champs, Benzino made headlines for his long-standing feud with Eminem. The two released a pair of diss tracks aimed at one another in recent weeks. Additionally, he's traded shots with Joe Budden. Benzino's full appearance on Drink Champs will be dropping later this week. Be on the lookout for further updates on the rapper on HotNewHipHop.

