Benzino Fires Back After Joe Budden Rehashes Rumor He Slept With Transgender Model

After Eminem dissed Benzino on his song "Doomsday Pt. 2," he replied with not one, but two diss tracks. He accused "The Real Slim Shady" of being a clout chaser, a culture vulture, and more. Benzino has since declared himself the winner of their decades-long feud, though fans remain split. While Em has yet to respond, Joe Budden has, making it clear that he's on board with any Benzino shade.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Budden slammed the Boston-born performer, and dug up some old rumors that he slept with transgender model Shauna Brooks. “Maybe punching down is back,” he began. “I’m down with anybody dissing Benzino. Y’all see him coming out the pool on some bodybuilder sh*t with the water glistening off his body trying to be like a seal or some sh*t? Old n***as shouldn’t do that. He do too much sh*t that old n***as shouldn’t do. And I know he tried to bang that transgender. I don’t care what that n***a say. I know he did!”

Now, Benzino has responded to Budden, and thrown some shade of his own. In a new clip, The Source icon questions why Budden provided such a vivid description of his aforementioned "seal" videos. "Joe," he began. "What the f*ck is you talking about me coming out of a pool with water glistening on my body for? What the f*ck was that?"

He went on, insisting that he'd never even met Shauna Brooks, let alone slept with her. Clearly, Benzino didn't appreciate Budden's insinuation, urging him to "ask Melyssa Ford." What do you think of Joe Budden dissing Benzino amid his reignited feud with Eminem? What about Benzino's recent response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

