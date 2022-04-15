Shauna Brooks
- MusicBenzino Fires Back After Joe Budden Rehashes Rumor He Slept With Transgender ModelJoe Budden recently stated that he's "down with anybody dissing Benzino."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureBenzino Addresses Shauna Brooks Diss TrackBenzino calls Shauna's diss record wack and dismisses her allegations.By Lawrencia Grose
- Relationships50 Cent Taunts Benzino Over Shauna Brooks Diss Track: "He Know He Want This Ass"The transgender model goes in on Zino on her latest track.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsShauna Brooks Says Benzino Asked Her For A Threesome With A StripperShauna Brooks denies having an intimate relationship with Benzino.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureBenzino Details His Thoughts On Trans Women In Lengthy Interview With Kandi BurrussThe pair tackled several of Benzino's recent controversies as he takes things off of social media and details more flushed out thoughts in person.By Erika Marie
- GramBenzino Threatens To "Hunt" Shauna Brooks Down Over Relationship RumorsBenzino snaps on Shauna Brooks in a series of tweets over relationship rumors. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureBenzino Denies 50 Cents Rumors Of Romance With Trans Actress Shauna BrooksHe says people are trying to "defame" his character and explained that he only worked on a movie with Brooks but never met her in person.By Erika Marie