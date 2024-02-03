Benzino Admits He Had Help Writing Eminem Diss Track

Last week, Eminem threw a few jabs at Benzino on his track "Doomsday Pt. 2," insinuating that he's gay and making fun of his neck. As expected, this reignited their decades-long feud, and The Source icon reacted by dropping a response, "Vulturius." He didn't stop there, however. He later went on to unveil a second diss track, "Rap Elvis," in which he accuses Eminem of being a culture vulture.

While which one of the rappers came out on top remains up for debate, Benzino is convinced that he won their beef. According to him, however, he didn't do it alone. During a recent Instagram Live, he discussed his Eminem diss tracks, revealing that he got some help writing them.

Benzino Says, "The Bottom Line Was I Killed It"

"Look, I was in the studio, and I was in the studio with some guys and I was writing and they was passing me lines," he begins. "Yeah, you have a team. It's alright, I'm sure Eminem is in the studio with Royce and Royce gave him lines. All of the amazing lyricists that he's been around, you don't think that they ain't give him a line or two? It's hip-hop, it's okay. The bottom line was I spit it, and the bottom line was I killed it. And the bottom line was that a lot of that sh*t, I've been researching for years."

Regardless of what critical commenters have to say, Benzino remains confident. During another recent Instagram Live, he bragged about having "cooked" Slim Shady, though he admits that he also got cooked "back in the day." What do you think of Benzino saying that he had help writing his Eminem diss track? Are you surprised? Who do you think came out on top? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

