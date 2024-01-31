Benzino Threatens Eminem With Another Diss Track

Benzino says he's planning on dropping another diss track aimed at Eminem. Speaking about their long-standing feud on social media, earlier this week, he remarked that he already "exposed" Eminem with his first diss, "Vulturius," and has more on the way.

"Watch what I do to this dude. Y'all think that first one was light work. That was the appetizer. That was just the bait. He didn't take the bait. He should've been said something in 48 hours, he sees the comments," Benzino said. "I'm in a different mind state than I was 22 years ago, 23 years ago. I'm hungry right now. It's an opportunity to finally show what the f*ck I got to offer. I already won this round. We ain't talking about what happened 22 years ago."

Benzino Attends Nelly's Halloween Birthday Celebration

FAIRBURN, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Benzino attends Nelly's Halloween Birthday Celebration on October 31, 2023 in Fairburn, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The latest flare-up of the feud began when Eminem dropped "Doomsday Pt. 2." On the song, the Detroit artist raps, "What is the opposite of Benzino? A giraffe. Go at his neck, how the f**k is that? How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have? Arms so short he can't even touch his hands when they're up above his head doin' jumpin' jacks. Sorry, I don't mean to upset you, Ben', when I talk about all the debt you in." He also brings up his daughter, remarking: "guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, aye?" Benzino eventually fired back with his own diss track, "Vulturius." Check out his latest comments on the beef below.

Benzino Discusses Eminem Feud

On "Vulturius," he also accused the industry of keeping himself and Leray divided. The two have had a publicly complicated relationship for years. Be on the lookout for further updates on Benzino and Eminem on HotNewHipHop.

[Via]