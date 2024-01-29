Benzino Clowns Eminem On New Diss Track "Vulturius," Fans Say He May Have Won The Battle

Benzino and Eminem have been at war with one another for a very long time at this point. However, it seems like things have ramped up again. Overall, this is thanks to the new Lyrical Lemonade project in which Em disses Benzino on "Doomsday Pt. 2." It was a pretty harsh diss that also took aim at the media star's daughter, Coi Leray. While Leray went on to say that she believes beef is corny and not up her alley, her father went in a much different direction. In fact, he had been saying that he was ready to drop some sort of track.

Well, on the same night that Nicki Minaj clapped back at Megan Thee Stallion, Benzino offered up his response. Below, you can listen to the track simply dubbed "Vulturius." This new track is only 85 seconds long, however, it takes some massive shots in just a short amount of time. For instance, the media mogul claims that Eminem is feminine and a drug addict. Furthermore, he goes at him for being a white rapper, and a culture vulture. It is pretty scathing and an example of his hatred for Em.

Benzino Hits Back

As you can imagine, fans are beginning to weigh in on the track and its merits. For instance, in the post below from The Neighborhood Talk, fans were quick to say that Benzino may have won the battle. They had praise for the diss track and how he was bringing back iconic rap beef. "Can’t lie, benzino cooked that jawn," one person wrote. "Yall hating this low key ATE," said another. One person even said these latest feuds are the doing of Katt Williams. "This is all Katt Williams fault. Everyone is fighting," the user wrote.

Fans Praise Benzino

At this point, it is clear that there is something in the water right now, and no, we do not mean the festival. One has to wonder what beef is going to pop off next. Until then, let us know your thoughts on the Benzino diss track, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

