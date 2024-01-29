Eminem Teases New Music, Flips Off San Francisco 49ers Fans At Detroit Lions Playoff

Eminem may have just dropped a new song "Doomsday Pt. 2" with Lyrical Lemonade dissing Benzino and Coi Leray, but he recently hinted that he's not done. Moreover, ahead of the Detroit Lions' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, which will determine who will go to the Super Bowl this year, he gave a call to Shade 45's DJ Whoo Kid to talk about the occasion. Of course, the radio host couldn't help but ask Marshall Mathers (or Slim Shady... we don't know who was speaking) about what else he has in store for the year. To that, he said that he's "working on a little something," which once again reignited Stans everywhere's excitement for a new album.

However, this is all speculative at press time, and artists say stuff like this all the time to keep fans engaged. In addition, Eminem is so legendary in the game that he doesn't have to drop a project ever again... in fact, haters are begging him to do just that. But one thing he definitely doesn't play with is his beloved Lions, who might make the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. The Detroit native expressed wishes to go to Nevada if they make it, spoke on Shade 45's 20-year anniversary in 2024, and threatened Lions coach Ben Johnson with a diss track if he leaves.

Eminem Speaks To DJ Whoo Kid On Shade 45 With New Music Tease: Listen

Still, that wasn't the funniest thing that Marshall Mathers -– no, this was definitely Slim Shady -– did to show his love for his football team. A recent picture went viral from the playoff game between the Lions and the 49ers for a very special reason. In it, you can see Eminem flipping off a gaggle of San Francisco fans looking in his direction: two hands up, thumbs out, and middle fingers high in the sky. We can't wait to see how long it takes for an underground NFL-loving rapper from the D to use this as cover art.

Slim Shady Flips Off 49ers Fans

Jokes aside, it would be great to see what the 51-year-old would do with a new album this year. He praised the talents of J. Cole on "Doomsday Pt. 2," so perhaps a collaboration is in the cards. Not only that, but whether the Lions win or not might impact his mood; at press time, they're up 24-7 on the 49ers with seven seconds left in the second quarter. We'll see what happens. Regardless, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Eminem.

