Eminem Teases New Music, Flips Off San Francisco 49ers Fans At Detroit Lions Playoff

Marshall Mathers might be dropping more material in 2024, he told DJ Whoo Kid on Shade 45, and Slim Shady came at the 49ers' necks.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Eminem may have just dropped a new song "Doomsday Pt. 2" with Lyrical Lemonade dissing Benzino and Coi Leray, but he recently hinted that he's not done. Moreover, ahead of the Detroit Lions' playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers, which will determine who will go to the Super Bowl this year, he gave a call to Shade 45's DJ Whoo Kid to talk about the occasion. Of course, the radio host couldn't help but ask Marshall Mathers (or Slim Shady... we don't know who was speaking) about what else he has in store for the year. To that, he said that he's "working on a little something," which once again reignited Stans everywhere's excitement for a new album.

However, this is all speculative at press time, and artists say stuff like this all the time to keep fans engaged. In addition, Eminem is so legendary in the game that he doesn't have to drop a project ever again... in fact, haters are begging him to do just that. But one thing he definitely doesn't play with is his beloved Lions, who might make the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history. The Detroit native expressed wishes to go to Nevada if they make it, spoke on Shade 45's 20-year anniversary in 2024, and threatened Lions coach Ben Johnson with a diss track if he leaves.

Read More: Fans React To Eminem’s Diss Towards Coi Leray & Benzino

Eminem Speaks To DJ Whoo Kid On Shade 45 With New Music Tease: Listen

Still, that wasn't the funniest thing that Marshall Mathers -– no, this was definitely Slim Shady -– did to show his love for his football team. A recent picture went viral from the playoff game between the Lions and the 49ers for a very special reason. In it, you can see Eminem flipping off a gaggle of San Francisco fans looking in his direction: two hands up, thumbs out, and middle fingers high in the sky. We can't wait to see how long it takes for an underground NFL-loving rapper from the D to use this as cover art.

Slim Shady Flips Off 49ers Fans

Jokes aside, it would be great to see what the 51-year-old would do with a new album this year. He praised the talents of J. Cole on "Doomsday Pt. 2," so perhaps a collaboration is in the cards. Not only that, but whether the Lions win or not might impact his mood; at press time, they're up 24-7 on the 49ers with seven seconds left in the second quarter. We'll see what happens. Regardless, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Eminem.

Read More: Eminem Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Megastar Rapper

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.