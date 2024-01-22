Eminem Continues To Cheer On Detroit Lions Amid Playoff Success

Eminem was back in attendance at Ford Field for the Detroit Lions' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. The broadcast caught the iconic rapper screaming in celebration while watching the game from a skybox in the stadium.

It was a tightly contested game throughout with the Lions winning 31-23 after Bucs' quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception on his team's final drive. It's the second time in the franchise's history that they'll compete in the NFC Championship.

Eminem Poses With Calvin Johnson During Lions' Win Over Rams

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 14: Former Detroit Lions player Calvin Johnson poses for a photo with Eminem before the Lions home game against the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field on January 14, 2024, in Detroit, Michigan. The Lions beat the Rams 24-23. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Eminem previously made an offer to coach Dan Campbell to suit up for the team if they need him on Sunday. “Yo, Dan, I’m reporting. I’m going to report. Third quarter,” he joked in a video on Instagram, earlier in the week. “I’m reporting, offensive line, eligible receiver. I’ll be the quarterback, the entire line, (the) offensive line. And the receiver, I will throw it to myself and score a touchdown. In the third quarter. Just give me a uniform. Or at least just a helmet.” Check out a clip of his appearance at the game below.

Eminem Supports The Lions In NFC Divisional Round

.@Eminem and his family and friends are at the #NFL NFC Divisional Playoff Round Game watching the Detroit Lions face off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. #TBvsDET #Eminem2024 pic.twitter.com/aEfgaPxIkg — EminemData (@EminemData) January 21, 2024

With the win, the Lions advance to the NFC Championship game where they'll take on the 49ers in San Francisco for an opportunity to play in the Super Bowl. On the other side of the country, the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs will face off to be their opponent. Be on the lookout for further updates on Eminem and the Detroit Lions on HotNewHipHop.

