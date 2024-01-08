The NFL Playoff Schedule For Wild Card Weekend Is Here

Following the Buffalo Bills' win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday night, the full slate of games for the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs is set in stone. The Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans will kick off the slate of games, next weekend, on Saturday at 4:30 PM, ET. That matchup will be airing on NBC. Saturday night's contest will feature the Miami Dolphins traveling to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM, ET on Peacock.

On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will kick things off by traveling to Buffalo to take on the Bills at 1:00 PM, ET on CBS. The Bills clinched the AFC East division title with their Week 18 win. Afterward, the Green Bay Packers will play the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM, ET on Fox. That night, the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions will face off at 8:15 PM, ET on NBC. The Wild Card round will conclude on Monday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles at 8:00 PM, ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, and ESPN+.

Read More: Tyreek Hill Reveals Surprising NSFW Plan For Life After The NFL

Josh Allen Celebrates As The Bills Defeat The Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills reacts after a long completion during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Following Wild Card weekend, the Divisional Round will be held on January 20th and 21st, featuring four games total. A week later, the remaining teams will face off in the Conference Championships on January 28th. Super Bowl LVIII will kick off on February 11th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The NFL Playoffs Are Here

Usher will perform during the iconic halftime show. He intends on releasing his next album, Coming Home, two days before the performance. It'll be his first solo release in nearly eight years since 2016's Hard II Love. Be on the lookout for further updates on the NFL playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Patrick Mahomes Visibly Furious After Kadarius Toney's Latest Gaffe

[Via]