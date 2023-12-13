Top 10 Sports Moments Of 2023

Another year of sport has come and gone. Champions were crowned, memes were created, and moments were etched into the annals of history. As the year winds down, HotNewHipHop is looking back at the moments that truly defined sport in 2023.

10. Tom Brady Retires...Again

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On January 16, at a little after 10pm Eastern, Tom Brady completed a 12-yard pass to Julio Jones. It turned a 3rd & 18 to a 4th & 6, which the Buccaneers failed to convert. Tampa turned over the ball and the Cowboys ran out the clock to seal a 31-14 win. That pass to Jones would turn out to be Brady's last in the NFL. 16 days later, on February 1, Brady announced that he was retiring "for good". People were skeptical, given that Brady had retired and then unretired the year before. However, it looks like this one is going to stick. That ended the historic career of a quarterback whose achievements will likely never be matched.

9. Spain Wins The Women's World Cup

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 2023/08/20: Spain team celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup 2023 Final game between Spain and England at Accor Stadium. Final scores, Spain 1:0 England. (Photo by Julieta Ferrario/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

For the first time in 12 years, a team other than the United States won the Women's World Cup. Spain, at just their third World Cup, powered their way to a maiden title and Europe's first since 2007. This happened in conjunction with a monumental collapse from the USWNT, who failed to make the semifinals for the first time in the competition's history. But even more notable is what happened in the weeks after the competition concluded. A feminist reckoning swept Spain as the World Cup-winning players stood up to the predatory behavior of their national federation president.

8. Texas Rangers Capture First World Series

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 01: The Texas Rangers celebrate after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

2023 truly was a year of firsts, as the Texas Rangers captured their first World Series title with a 4-1 series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, what's more amazing about this title is that the Rangers were by no means a preseason favorite. They entered the season with +4500 odds to win the Fall Classic. However, a bevy of career years from its superstar roster powered the team to a 90-win campaign, even if they lost the division title on the final day of the season. Notably, the Rangers were unstoppable away from Arlington, going 11-0 on the road during the playoffs.

7. Vegas Golden Knights Claim Maiden Stanley Cup

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 13: William Karlsson #71 of the Vegas Golden Knights hoists the Stanley Cup after a win against the Florida Panthers in Game Five of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NHL also had its own first-time champion as the Vegas Golden Knights avenged their loss in the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals to finally capture the title for themselves. Standing in their way was the ultimate Cinderella story in the Florida Panthers, who had somehow navigated a stacked Eastern Conference bracket. However, the Panthers were no match for the Knights, who brought yet another title to the ever-growing trophy cabinet of Las Vegas.

6. Terence Crawford & Errol Spence Jr Unify The Belts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 29: Terence Crawford celebrates with his championship belts after defeating Errol Spence Jr. in the World Welterweight Championship bout at T-Mobile Arena on July 29, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

There were so many boxing matches that were hyped as "Fight of the Year" this year. However, few matched the hype of Terance Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr in Las Vegas. The winner would unify the welterweight title and maintain their undefeated record. While the fight didn't quite match the hype, it still brought Crawford, briefly, to the pinnacle of his weight division. A rematch is expected next year between the two. Furthermore, Drake also won big, walking away with $20 million after betting on Crawford.

5. LeBron James Becomes The NBA's All-Time Scorer

Los Angeles, CA - February 07: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers speaks to the crowd after breaking Hall of Fame and former Los Angeles Lakers Kareem Abdul Jabbar, right, scoring record (38,387) in the second half of a NBA basketball game against Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

On February 8, LeBron James scored the 38,388th point of his career. The 21-foot turnaround jumper moved LeBron past Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leader scorer. Kareem's record had stood since 1989, five years after Kareem himself had surpassed Wilt Chamberlain. It all but cemented LeBron's status as the GOAT, but it didn't end there. On November 21, LeBron became the first player in league history to surpass 39,000 points with a 17-point night against the Jazz. With LeBron eager to play a few more years at least, it still remains to be seen where the new benchmark will finally be set.

4. Georgia Routs TCU For National Championship Repeat

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 09: A player holds up a sign after Georgia Bulldogs wins their game versus the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game on January 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Everyone expected the Georgia Bulldogs to reach the FBS National Championship. TCU not so much. After going 5-7 in 2021, TCU exploded onto the national scene, going undefeated until the Big 12 Championship Game, where they lost to Kansas State. However, they still progressed to the College Football Playoffs, where they stunned Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. Despite this, a full Cinderella run wasn't to be as Georgia steamrolled the Horned Frogs 63-7. Regardless of the final result, TCU's 2022 season will go down in history.

3. Angel Reese Embodies Tony Yayo

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts towards Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

In the waning minutes of LSU's blowout win over Iowa in the NCAA women's basketball national championship, Angel Reese finally found her spotlight. She had delighted basketball fans all season as one of the nation's best scorers and rebounders. However, her actions at the end of the National Championship finally made her a household name. It all started as Reese hit National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark with Tony Yayo's iconic "You Can't See Me" move. Once the confetti settled, Reese remained in the spotlight, beefing with the first family over perceived disrespect.

2. Chiefs Top Eagles

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - FEBRUARY 15: Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate on stage with teammates during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The 2023 Super Bowl matched the dynasty-building Chiefs against the upstart Eagles. It was truly a clash of the best teams in the league and one that fans that salivating for. What fans got was a game of two halves. The Eagles raced out to an early lead, leading 24-14 at halftime. However, the Eagles would score just 11 points in the second half as the Chiefs took control and powered their way to a 38-35 win and their second Super Bowl victory in the last four years. It feels like the teams are on a collision course again this year, even if the Eagles already got revenge in their regular-season matchup.

1. Denver Nuggets Capture The NBA Title

DENVER, CO - JUNE 12 : Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets celebrates victory of the NBA Finals against Miami Heat with his family at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

To close out our list, we have another historic title. The Denver Nuggets roared into the NBA season with a team possessed. The team only won five more games than the season before but something felt different. Once the playoffs rolled around, there was the Nuggets and there was everyone else. That included a sweep of the Lakers so bad, it made LeBron consider retirement. Come the Finals, the Heat simply had to stand by and watch as Nikola Jokic and company cruised to the franchise's first title.

What do you think of our list? Did we miss your favorite moment of the year? Let us know in the comments. 2024 promises to be just as exciting. Will Denver and Kansas City repeat as champions? Who will be the surprise package of the sports world? Furthermore, it's an Olympic year, so all eyes will turn to Paris at the end of July. Be sure to follow all the latest sports news here at HotNewHipHop.