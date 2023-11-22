LeBron James Speechless After Learning He's Older Than Utah Jazz Head Coach

LeBron James was left without a response after a reporter pointed out that he was older than Will Hardy, the head coach of the Utah Jazz head coach. After making a deflated noise and rubbing his head, LeBron finally responded to the question. "Oh my goodness. I’m not even mad. That’s a good one, you got me on that one. That’s crazy," LeBron said. LeBron turns 39 next month. Meanwhile, Hardy turns 36 in January.

However, being the oldest active player in the league didn't stop LeBron from showing out against the Jazz. LeBron had 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists as the Lakers cruised into the in-season tournament quarterfinals with a 131-99 drubbing of the Jazz. The night also saw LeBron surpass 39,000 points, the first player in league history to do so. Despite this, the night's scoring title belonged to Anthony Davis, who put up a 28-point double-double. Omar Yurtseven led the Jazz with 18 points in 17 minutes off the bench as Utah fell to 4-10.

LeBron Museum Opening In Akron

LeBron's new scoring milestone is just another thing that will need to be added to the new museum opening in his hometown. Originally announced in 2022, a museum dedicated to LeBron is set to open in Akron this month. "A multimedia experience, the museum will include a re-creation of the apartment where he and his mother, Gloria, lived along with items from his childhood, high school playing career and championship runs with Cleveland, Miami and the Los Angeles Lakers," read a press release from the NBA. The museum will be located at House Three Thirty, a facility opened and operated by LeBron's foundation.

“My dream was always to put Akron on the map, So to have a place in my hometown that allows me to share my journey with my fans from all over the world means a lot to me. I’ve been known to hang on to a lot of things over the years. I always knew there would be a time and place to bring them out," LeBron said.

