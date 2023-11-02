Dwyane Wade Recalls Yelling At LeBron James During 2011 Finals

During a recent podcast appearance, Dwyane Wade recalled yelling at LeBron during their 2011 Finals run. The infamous moment occurred during Game 3 of the matchup against the Mavericks, with the series tied at 1-1. “I knew our relationship. I knew I could talk to Bron, because he could talk to me the same way. We ain’t sensitive. […] In that moment in Dallas it was coming down to me and him, and I didn’t feel like he was playing to the level he needed to for us to win. That moment may not have been for that finals, but the next finals, and the next finals, and the next finals," Wade told the Point Forward podcast.

Miami would win Game 3, but drop the next three games to lose the series. After this, the clip of Wade getting in LeBron's face went viral. However, it also appeared to change LeBron. His stats improved across the board and the Heat would win back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.

Stephen A Says LeBron Owes His Legacy To Wade

However, it's not the first time that people have noted the impact Wade had on LeBron's career. Stephen A. Smith made a very similar claim a few months ago. “LeBron James, one could easily argue, wouldn't even know what it's like to be a champion had it not been for Dwyane Wade. Somebody needs to say it, so I'm going to say it," Smith said. Smith's argument is based on the notion that LeBron didn't win his first championship until he linked with Wade in Miami. Of course, LeBron has won two other titles. He earned one with the Cavs in 2016 and another with the Lakers in 2020. However, Smith later clarified that LeBron remains his #2 all-time NBA player behind MJ.

In short, Smith's argument is muddled at best. He's not saying Wade is a better player than James, although that's definitely what it sounds like upon first hearing it. Instead, Smith is trying to make a very labored point about LeBron finally getting the support he needed to win a championship. Honestly, the most surprising thing about this take is how pedestrian it is. Yes, Wade helped LeBron get over the championship hump. However, was that not the point of "The Decision"? Wasn't all of this by design to get LeBron a championship-caliber supporting cast?

