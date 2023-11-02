Bob Knight, Basketball Coaching Legend, Dies At 83

Legendary college basketball coach Bob Knight has passed away at the age of 83. The news was broken on October 1 by Knight's family. Knight had recently been hospitalized and had struggled with ill health for several years. "It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family. We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored," a statement from his family read.

After a national championship-winning playing career at Ohio State, Knight became the youngest DI head coach when he took over as the head coach of Army in 1965. Knight would coach the Black Knights to three NIT semifinals in 1966, 1969, and 1970. Furthermore, players under Knight at Army included future Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and gold medal Olympian Mike Silliman. However, Knight is best known for his time at Indiana. Joining the Hoosiers in 1971, Knight would spend the rest of the 20th Century in Bloomington. Under Knight, Indiana won three national titles (1976, 1981, 1987). Furthermore, they achieved the last undefeated season in men's college basketball (1976).

Basketball Remembers Bob Knight

While Knight was infamous for his short temper and violent outbursts, his passing was fondly remembered by the basketball world. "I am so blessed that he saw something in me as a basketball player. He influenced my life in ways I could never repay. As he did with all of his players, he always challenged me to get the most out of myself as a player and more importantly, as a person. His record as a basketball coach speaks for itself. He will be remembered as one of the greatest ever," current Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said. Woodson played under Knight at Indiana between 1976 and 1980.

"Coach Knight … will forever be remembered as one of the top coaches in not only Texas Tech history but all of college basketball. He truly changed the game with not only his motion offense but his insistence that his teams be defined by their defense," the athletics department of Texas Tech said in a statement. Knight coached the Red Raiders between 2001 and 2008 in what would be his last stint as a coach. He quit midway through the 2008/09 season and never returned to the sidelines.

