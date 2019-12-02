Indiana
- SportsBob Knight, Basketball Coaching Legend, Dies At 83Knight leaves behind a explosive and storied legacy.By Ben Mock
- MusicFreddie Gibbs Says Michael Jackson Used To Face His Dad In Talent ShowsFreddie Gibbs says his father used to compete against Michael Jackson in talent shows in Gary, Indiana.By Cole Blake
- LifeIndiana Drugstore Employee Arrested In Unsolved 2017 Slayings Of 2 Teen GirlsThe small city of just 3,000 people has been haunted by the chilling murder for years.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureShooting In Indiana Mall Leaves Three People Killed: ReportAn armed civilian reportedly put an end to the situation by shooting and killing the gunman.By Joshua Robinson
- Musicmidwxst Reveals He Got Into Music From "Roblox" On "Top 5s"Hyperpop rapper midwxst goes through his favorite video games, waters, and more on "Top 5s."By Alex Zidel
- CrimeStimulus Check Argument Results In Indiana Quadruple MurderThe family of the victims, including a child, say the argument that promoted the violence was over a $1,400 stimulus check. By Madusa S.
- RandomMike Pence & Wife Karen Are Reportedly HomelessMike Pence and his wife Karen are reportedly homeless and couch-surfing in Indiana.By Alex Zidel
- NewsOmar Apollo Gets Boo'd Up With Kali Uchis For New Single "Hey Boy"Omar Apollo's new EP "Apolonio" is out now.By Dre D.
- CrimeTwo White Men Charged In "Attempted Lynching" At Indiana LakeSean Purdy and Jerry Cox have been charged with multiple crimes.By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeBlack Indiana Man Feared Lynching By White Mob During 4th Of July AttackThese attackers need to be brought to justice. By Madusa S.
- RandomOlive Garden Manager Fired For Complying With Customer's Racist RequestA manager at an Olive Garden in Indiana was fired after granting a racist customer's demand for a non-blacker server at her table.By Lynn S.
- RandomAutopsy Reveals Baby Died From Meth-Laced Breastmilk: Mother ArrestedOne's woman addiction caused her to lose her newborn child & freedom.By Dominiq R.
- CrimeIndiana Police Search For Man With "Crime Pays" Face Tat, Freddie Gibbs ReactsAnyway, stream "Bandana". By Noah C