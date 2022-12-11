Freddie Gibbs says that Michael Jackson used to compete against his father in talent shows while growing up. Gibbs revealed the Gary, Indiana connection during an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

“Yeah, Michael Jackson used to beat my daddy’s ass in the talent shows,” Freddie Gibbs said. “My dad sing, my dad in The Chi-Lites, matter of fact. Him and Mike the same age, so they was always bumping heads in the talent shows and Mike would fuck that n***a up. I’m like, ‘Fuck you thought, n***a?’”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 16: Rapper Freddie Gibbs performs onstage during the Adult Swim Festival at Banc of California Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“And I’m like, you up there solo,” he further added. “He got Tito, Jermaine… They in step, they got moves, they got Joe, you know what I’m sayin’? They had Joe pushin’ them n****s. You ain’t had nobody, you just had yo mama telling you ‘Yes my baby!’ Mike had a team, n***a! He couldn’t fuck with Mike.”

He continued: “I love you Dad, but you know you can’t fuck with Mike. Mike was fuckin’ you up, your whole life. We be watching Michael Jackson, my dad like, ‘Turn that motherfuckin’ shit off.’ He be listening to it on the low though. That n***a love Mike.”

From there, Gibbs explained that his father’s artistic talents didn’t have an impact on his own goals growing up. Instead, Gibbs says he wanted to play football at Ball State University.

“I definitely didn’t plan on ending up being a fucking rapper,” he explained. “I definitely didn’t see that shit in the cards for me at that age.”

In addition to rapping, Gibbs has also begun adding acting to his résumé. In 2021, he starred in the critically acclaimed film, Down With The King.

Check out Gibbs’ story on the All The Smoke podcast below.

