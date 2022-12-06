Will Smith has had a legendary career in the entertainment industry. Of course, he has gone through a considerable amount of controversy this year. However, he is now looking to turn the corner and get his career completely back on track. It will be a long road, although he seems to be prepared for it.

When you look back on Smith’s career, you have to mention the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air which was a staple of the early 90s. It was an immensely popular show, and his character was iconic. In fact, his character was known for wearing some incredible Air Jordan sneakers, including the Air Jordan 5 “Grape” colorway.

Actor Will Smith attends the Centerpiece Gala Premiere of Columbia Pictures’ “Concussion” during AFI FEST 2015 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI)

Will Smith Begs MJ For Kicks

Recently, Smith was a guest on Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson’s podcast, All The Smoke. During this appearance, Smith got to speak about his love of sneakers and how it all played into the show. In fact, Smith explained that he begged Michael Jordan for new sneakers so that his character could be the first to wear them.

“I was living the culture. I was literally calling Jordan like ‘Mike, please, please don’t give them to nobody. Let me be the first person, I gotta be the first person to wear it’. And he was like ‘Man, I don’t run that’.,” Smith recalled. Jordan’s response isn’t exactly surprising when you consider how he was known for taking hard stances.

Subsequently, Jordan would go on to realize Smith’s important. For instance, we’ve got a couple of Air Jordan 5 “Bel-Air” colorways that speak to Smith’s character. Overall, Smith’s contributions to sneaker culture are undeniable.

