Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- TVJoseph Marcell Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Fresh Prince" Icon Worth?Explore the remarkable journey of Joseph Marcell, best known for his role in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," and his successful career.By Rain Adams
- TVTatyana Ali Net Worth 2024: What Is The "Fresh Prince" Icon Worth?Journey with Tatyana Ali through her multifaceted career in acting and music, and discover her personal pursuits beyond the limelight.By Axl Banks
- TV"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air": Why It Was So Successful"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" remains one of the greatest sitcoms ever. Here's why it stands the tests of time.By Michael Amimo
- TVA Look Into Will Smith’s Iconic Acting CareerWill Smith embodies a mannered control filled with raw emotion in his many roles on screen.By Molly Byrne
- TVDoes 'Bel-Air' Continue To Live Up To The Hype?The article explores the reception of the reboot of the 90s sitcom "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" titled "Bel-Air," which promises to tackle deeper themes and character development while still paying homage to the original, with mixed reviews from fans and critics.By Jessica Lyons
- TV'Bel-Air' Gives Fans Plenty of "Fresh" Drama In Season TwoThe second season of Peacock's "Bel-Air" is bringing big drama to the "Fresh" reboot. By Megan Molseed
- TVBoosie Badazz Says He's Not Watching "Bel-Air"Boosie Badazz isn't happy about Peacock's new show, "Bel-Air."By Cole Blake
- TVAdrian Holmes Reveals How Will Smith's Oscars Slap Affected "Bel-Air"Adrian Holmes says he "wasn't too worried" that Will Smith's behavior would hurt ratings on the Peacock series.By Emily Burr
- StreetwearJaden's MSFTrep Collection Inspired By Will Smith's "Fresh Prince" SunflowerJaden talks about the 1993 sitcom scene and how the costume was a inspiration of sorts for his fashion brand.By Erika Marie
- SneakersWill Smith Used To Beg Michael Jordan For New Kicks During "Fresh Prince" RunWill Smith's "Fresh Prince" character always had on some heat.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAlfonso Ribeiro Is Fed Up Of Fans Asking Him To Do "The Carlton"Ribeiro finds it bizarre that fans would expect him to dance on command.By Alexander Cole
- MusicDJ Jazzy Jeff Applauds Will Smith For New "Bel-Air" TV ShowIn a recent interview, DJ Jazzy Jeff claims that the Will Smith-produced "Bel-Air" might be his favorite show ever. By Brianna Lawson
- Music"Bel-Air" Teaser Previews New Intro & Fight SceneA new trailer for Peacock's "Bel-Air" drops featuring Meek Mill's "Dreams & Nightmares Intro." By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJanet Hubert Shares Message For Will Smith After Being HospitalizedJanet Hubert shared a message for Will Smith on Instagram after being hospitalized.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWill Smith Tried Dating "Fresh Prince" Co-Star Karyn Parsons, She Rejected HimSmith admitted that it was a "good call" that Parsons, who portrayed Hilary Banks, didn't fall for his lines.By Erika Marie
- TVWill Smith Reveals Lead Actor In "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" RebootThe actor playing Will Smith in Peacock's dramatic reimagining of "The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" has been revealed. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureAlfonso Ribeiro Says Black Community Won't Accept Him For Marrying White WomanAlfonso Ribeiro catches heat after claiming he isn't accepted by the Black community for marrying a white woman.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWill Smith Announces Autobiography, "WILL," & Reveals Cover ArtWill Smith showed off the cover art for his upcoming autobiography. "WILL," on Instagram, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureWill Smith Details Why He Was At Odds With Janet Hubert: "I Felt Threatened"The actor sat down on "Red Table Talk" to discuss why he felt rejected by Hubert during their "Fresh Prince" days.By Erika Marie
- TVWill Smith Shares "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Reunion TrailerWill Smith shared a glimpse of the 90s-era classic show’s upcoming reboot. By Noor Lobad
- TVWill Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff Take A Tour Around "Fresh Prince" HomeWill Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and the cast of the "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" reunite at the iconic mansion. By Aron A.
- TV"Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" Reunion Episode Heading to HBO MaxWill Smith and most of the cast of the "Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air" will reunite for a 30th-anniversary reunion episode.By Aron A.
- TVWill Smith Reacts To "Fresh Prince" Spin-off "Bel-Air" TrailerThe drama series will offer a dark spin on the beloved sitcom. By Noah John