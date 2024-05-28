Alfonso Ribeiro Seemingly Shades Tyler Perry, Fans Beg For Shannon Sharpe Interview

Alfonso Ribeiro is someone who has been very honest and up-front about what he has experienced throughout his career. Overall, most fans know him as Carlton from The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. As Ribeiro states, he was typecast for the majority of his career. Numerous casting directors would try to get him into roles that were identical to Carlton's. Although outsiders may think these are great opportunities, for an actor, they are insulting. Ribeiro knew he could do other roles, but they simply were not being offered.

In the aftermath of his most recent comments about his career, Ribeiro has been hit with lots of unsolicited advice. Recently, on Twitter, one fan came out and claimed that Ribeiro's career could be revitalized by Tyler Perry. However, Ribeiro did not like that suggestion one bit. In fact, he replied to the fan's comment, saying "I don't need or ever want that man to do anything for me." Overall, it was a pretty sternly worded reply, and fans were curious as to whether or not there was some sort of animosity at play.

Alfonso Ribeiro Speaks Out

In the replies over at The Shade Room, there were numerous calls for Ribeiro to sit down with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. Of course, this would be an incredible conversation. Sharpe is known for having great interviews, even if it is the guest who mostly makes it work. If Ribeiro were to go on Club Shay Shay and put it all out there, it would most certainly go viral. That said, it remains to be seen whether or not Ribeiro would even be interested in such a thing.

