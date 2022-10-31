The families of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams are finally beginning to find some peace and closure half a decade after the gruesome murder of the two young girls in the small city of Delphi, Indiana (population roughly 3,000).

The Associated Press broke the story on Monday (October 31), confirming that a local drugstore employee – 50-year-old Richard Matthew Allen – was arrested on Friday (October 28) in connection with the case that’s remained unsolved for years.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter spoke at a news conference earlier today, stating that the ongoing investigation is “far from complete.” At the same time, he urged members of the community to come forward with any information that may have.

“[If any other people] had any involvement in these murders in any way, that person or persons will be held accountable,” officials assured residents of the quiet community.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland shared his thoughts on last week’s arrest, calling it “a step in the right direction,” though he added that “it’s concerning that he’s a local guy.”

It’s been noted that, at this time, all the evidence against Allen has been temporarily sealed to prevent jeopardizing the “integrity” of the investigation. “While I know you were all expecting final details today concerning this arrest, today is not that day,” Carter told worried citizens.

German and Williams’ deaths were ultimately ruled a double homicide, though it’s never been officially revealed how they died or what evidence was gathered by police. Their bodies were discovered on Valentine’s Day of 2017 after they had vanished during a day off from school.

While speaking with reporters, Libby’s grandmother, Becky Patty, revealed that Allen had once previously processed photos for their family at the local CVS store, noting that he failed to charge them for the images.

Grandfather Mike Patty added that the families always knew the suspect could very likely be “living right amongst us, hiding in plain sight.” He added, “That’s why we never stopped searching anywhere because we didn’t know where he was.”

Allen entered a not-guilty plea during his initial hearing on Friday and is being held without bond in adjacent White County. At this time, it remains unknown if the alleged killer has an attorney.

