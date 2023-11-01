Deion Sanders Demands NCAA Compensate Colorado Players For UCLA Robbery

Deion Sanders publicly demanded that the NCAA or UCLA directly compensate his players after the Colorado Buffaloes were reportedly the victims of a robbery during a recent road game. "Our kids got robbed during the game last week. I think that's a travesty. I would expect the NCAA to do something about that. This is the Rose Bowl. They said the granddaddy of 'em all, right? I'm sure granddaddy had some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids," Sanders told reporters during a press conference this week. "I'm going to have a list made out from these young men, and I know they're going to be truthful about what they lost, so we can try and get it back for them. They may not be able to get the items back, but they should be able to reimburse them. That was unbelievable," he continued.

Furthermore, Sanders squarely put the burden of responsibility on the NCAA. "It don't make no sense when you're out there ballin' and playing your heart out and you get robbed at the same [time]. I hope we can do something about that, NCAA. You do something about everything else. Do something about that," Sanders noted. UCLA officials confirmed that a police report had been filed with the Pasadena PD. The Rose Bowl, which serves as the Bruins' home stadium, is about 26 miles from the main UCLA campus. The robbery reportedly occurred during UCLA's 28-16 win over the Buffs this past weekend.

Losses All Round For Sanders & Colorado

It appears that nothing can go right for Sanders and his ailing Colorado team. The UCLA loss was their fourth loss in the last five games, bringing them to 4-4 on the season after a 3-0 start. Furthermore, starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders is potentially a scratch for their game against #16 Oregon State this weekend. Sanders took another seven sacks and reportedly needed an injection at halftime to keep playing. Sanders made the decision to sit his son during early week practices. "I think I'm going to give him another day or so off, so he can heal properly and he can be at his best. We want his best. He's doing well, though, mentally, physically, as well as psychologically," Sanders explained. If Sanders needs to miss the game, the ball will be turned over to freshman Ryan Staub or junior Gavin Kudd.

There are four games left on Colorado's schedule, with the Buffs needing at least two wins to be bowl-eligible. They have two home games next up, facing #16 Oregon State (6-2) and Arizona (5-3). After that, they hit the road to close out the regular season. That road trip begins at Washington State (4-4) and the season is closed out at #18 Utah (6-2).

