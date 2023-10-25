Deion Sanders Approves Of Kenan Thompson’s “SNL” Impression

Deion Sanders has expressed his approval of Kenan Thompson's impression of him on a recent episode of SNL. “I’m a fan of Kenan, let’s get that straight. I love what he’s brought to comedy. I had the pleasure and honor to host Saturday Night Live before and I’ll never forget those moments," Sanders said of the skit at his press availability this week. Thompson brought Coach Prime to life in a Weekend Update segment that poked fun at Sanders' larger-than-life personality. As for Sanders' SNL hosting gig, that came in February 1995, a couple weeks after he won Super Bowl 30 with the Niners.

Sanders and the Buffs are back in action this weekend following their bye week. The 4-3 Buffs take on #23 5-2 UCLA, who have traded wins and losses for their last four games. The Bruins enter coming off a big 42-7 win over Stanford, a team that stunned Colorado two weeks ago. With five games and three ranked opponents left, every game is a must-win for Colorado if they want to stand a chance of playing in bowl season this year.

Sanders Wants To See Both His Sons On The Falcons

Elsewhere, Sanders recently expressed a desire to see both his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, drafted his first NFL team - the Falcons. Sanders made the suggestion while Falcons scout Rich Sanders was visiting Colorado earlier this month. “We ain’t coming back unless we bringing the Sanders boys to The A,” the scout was seen saying at Deion's behest.

Of course, Deion spent the first five years of his NFL career as an electrifying presence for the Falcons (and Braves). Shedeur has been widely considered QB4 in the 2024 draft class after a white-hot start to his Colorado career. He has over 2400 yards through seven games for the Buffs. Meanwhile, it's hard to say where Shilo, a safety, will fall in the draft. He has 36 tackles and an 80-yard pick-six on the season so far. Meanwhile, Atlanta's current QB is Desmond Ridder, who is in his first year as a full-time starter. He has 1630 yards and a 6-6 touchdown-interception ratio through seven games. The Falcons are 4-3 so far this season.

