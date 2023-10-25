Travis Hunter And Shedeur Sanders Freak Out As LeBron James Comes Over To Speak With Them

LeBron James left college stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter as he went out of his way to talk with them at the Lakers' NBA opener. Hunter and Sanders were there alongside their head coach Deion Sanders in Denver for Nuggets-Lakers. After the game, LeBron sought out the two players and told them how much he loved their game. Hunter was seen screaming and holding onto his quarterback's shirt after LeBron moved on. Meanwhile, Sanders asked if he could have LeBron's jersey.

Sanders and Hunter are two of the biggest pieces in Coach Prime's complex Colorado jigsaw. Sanders is 4th in yards (2420), 3rd in touchdowns (21), and 9th in completion percentage (72.3%). He has often been the line between victory and defeat as the Buffaloes continue to move further and further away from their 1-11 2022 campaign. Meanwhile, Hunter is the first true two-way star in years and despite only being a freshman, is already catching the eye of many NFL scouts.

Deion Sanders Approves Of SNL Impression

However, an appearance at NBA opening night isn't the only reason that the Sanders family is in the news. Deion Sanders recently gave his verdict on a recent impression Kenan Thompson did of him on SNL. “I’m a fan of Kenan, let’s get that straight. I love what he’s brought to comedy. I had the pleasure and honor to host Saturday Night Live before and I’ll never forget those moments," Sanders said of the skit at his press availability this week. Thompson brought Coach Prime to life in a Weekend Update segment that poked fun at Sanders' larger-than-life personality. As for Sanders' SNL hosting gig, that came in February 1995, a couple weeks after he won Super Bowl 30 with the Niners.

Sanders and the Buffs are back in action this weekend following their bye week. The 4-3 Buffs take on #23 5-2 UCLA, who have traded wins and losses for their last four games. The Bruins enter coming off a big 42-7 win over Stanford, a team that stunned Colorado two weeks ago. With five games and three ranked opponents left, every game is a must-win for Colorado if they want to stand a chance of playing in bowl season this year.

