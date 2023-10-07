Deion Sanders Linked To Lifetime Contract At Colorado, Buffs Eyed For Peach Bowl

A number of rumors have emerged concerning Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes. Internally, Sanders is being reportedly linked to a "lifetime" contract at Colorado. While very little is known about these potential talks, Skip Bayless called for Sanders to get a three-year, $100M contract extension from the school. Sanders currently makes $5.5M a year on a contract that runs through 2027.

Meanwhile, the Buffs are being linked to an unprecedented bowl season move. Also reported on Undisputed, the organizers of the Peach Bowl have reportedly met with Colorado officials about having the Buffs participate in the game this year. The Peach Bowl is one of the most prestigious bowl games during bowl season and forms part of the New Year's Six. That typically means that it features teams were in contention for the College Football Playoff. The game has not featured an unranked team since 2011 and, outside of years when it was a CFP semifinal, has typically featured teams ranked in the top 15 of the AP poll.

Read More: Deion Sanders Misses Radio Show, Colorado Says He’s Good To Go For Saturday

Shedeur Sanders Accused Of Intentionally Taking Sacks

Meanwhile, there was another piece of drama coming out of the program this week. An anonymous Pac-12 assistant has accused Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders of taking sacks intentionally to preserve his passing stats. “I think they want to rack up some stats for Shedeur. He really holds on to the ball a long time. I think he takes sacks because he doesn’t want to affect his completion percentage,” the coach told The Athletic this week. Through five games, Sanders has been sacked 25 times for 221 lost yards. Furthermore, Sanders has -43 rushing yards on the season. “He’s playing a little different than he did earlier in the season. Before he showed that, he was willing to step up and escape through the B-gaps. Now, he’s retreating more,” the coach continued.

Sanders has been one of the best passers in college football this season. He is currently second in total yards with 1781 yards and the second-best completion percentage of QBs with more than 200 passing attempts. Sanders has attempted at least 33 passes in all five of his starts at Colorado. Furthermore, he has attempted at least 40 in four of those five games. However, Sanders took 10 sacks in his first two Pac-12 games, including seven against Oregon. Colorado has not responded to the allegations at the time of writing.

Read More: Deion Sanders And Michael Irvin Get Emotional About Their Friendship On “Undisputed”

[via]