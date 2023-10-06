Deion Sanders Misses Radio Show, Colorado Says He’s Good To Go For Saturday

Deion Sanders briefly sparked concern among Colorado fans after he missed his weekly radio show on Thursday. Assistant coach Mark Johnson, who also represented Colorado at the Pac-12 Media Day, filled in for Sanders. “We are going without Coach Prime here today. We received notification a little while ago that (he) was a little under the weather and had a bad reaction to his immune IVs, is what I was told.” A school spokesperson later today The Denver Post that Sanders was going to be fine. However, they declined to elaborate further on the incident.

It's not the first time that Sanders has suffered from some medical issues. He underwent surgery to remove blood clots in his legs during the offseason. That forced him to miss the aforementioned Pac-12 Media Day. At this time, there is no indication that Sanders will miss Colorado's trip to Arizona State this weekend. The Buffs are looking to bounce back from back-to-back losses with a win over the 1-4 Sun Devils.

Buffs & Sanders Eye "Gimme" Over Arizona State

After reality checks against Oregon and USC, Colorado has a much easier game this weekend. Arizona State are 1-4, having lost every game since their opening week win over Southern Utah. There were little expectations for the Sun Devils, who will join the Big 12 next season. The team was predicted to finish 10th in the league in the preseason media poll. The team is under the guidance of first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham. Dillingham spent last season as Oregon's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

However, the Buffs will be without Travis Hunter for the game, the two-way presence they have sorely missed the past two weeks, Hunter continues to recover from the lacerated liver he suffered against Colorado State. Furthermore, he is not expected to return until Colorado's game against UCLA on October 28. Sanders' status is a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

