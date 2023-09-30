DaBaby Runs Out With Colorado, Buffs Fall Short Of Massive Comeback Against USC

DaBaby proudly led the Colorado Buffaloes onto the field at Folsom Field ahead of their game against #8 USC. DaBaby had been invited to Boulder by Buffs head coach Deion Sanders a few weeks ago after the two traded pleasantries on social media. Sanders went as far as to jokingly offer the rapper a place on the team after seeing his skills while attending a Panthers game. After running with the team, DaBaby settled in the student section of Folsom Field

The Buffs were looking for a bounce-back performance after being decimated 42-6 by Oregon a week ago. Furthermore, going 0-2 in the Pac-12 would all but eliminate Colorado from conference contention given how competitive it is proving to be in its final year of existence. However, they were missing two-way Travis Hunter and Sander's son, starting safety Shilo.

Improbable Colorado Comeback Falls Just Short

At halftime, it looked like another repeat of the Oregon game. The Trojans were up 34-14 and had opened the game with 21 unanswered points. This included a missed field goal by the Buffs as well as a blocked punt deep in their own half. However, a very different Buffs team returned to the field after the break. The Buffs outscored the Trojans 27-14 in the second half and were an onside kick recovery away from at least forcing overtime. However, USC recovered the kick and killed the clock to hang on for a 48-41 victory. If they had been successful, the 27-point comeback would have been the largest in school history. That record is held by the Buffs' 20-point comeback against Missouri in 1978.

The loss dropped Colorado to 3-2 on the season and made their all-time record against the Trojans a dismal 0-17. Shedeur Sanders had 371 yards, four touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, receiver Omarion Miller had 196 yards and a score. However, the defense was absolutely torched through the air by USC. Caleb Williams had six passing touchdowns, with two going to former Buffs receiver Brendan Rice. Next week, the Buffs travel to 1-3 Arizona State.

