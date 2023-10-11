Deion Sanders On Travis Hunter Suiting Up Against Stanford: “There’s A Tremendous Chance He Plays”

Deion Sanders is cautiously confident that he will have two-way star Travis Hunter back in the Colorado lineup when the Buffaloes take on Stanford this Friday. "There's a tremendous chance he could play. It goes by how he looks, how he performs in practice, how his wind is. He has to be in shape. "I don't want him to be a liability, I want him to always be a tremendous asset. Travis came to me [Monday] morning, saying, 'What more can I do to help us get to the point that we need to get to?' I love the team aspect of Travis 100 percent. I hope he can play," Sanders told reporters this week.

Hunter has been out since suffering a lacerated liver against Colorado State on September 16. Since then, Colorado has dropped from 3-0 to 4-2. They opened Pac-12 play with back-to-back losses against Oregon and USC. However, they were able to survive 1-4 Arizona State to escape with a win and snap an eight-game conference losing streak.

Colorado Eye Bounce Back Against Ailing Cardinal

Colorado may have gotten the win last weekend, but it wasn't clean and it didn't leave Sanders in the best mood. “Wonderful win, but we played like hot garbage and I'm trying to figure it out. I'm sick of this. We're better than this," Sanders said following the 27-24 win. He also alluded to the team's reliance on his son, starting quarterback Shedeur, bailing them out of bad performances. “It's like we're waiting on him to put on his cape and do what he does. That’s what he does every week.” Arizona State had Colorado's for most of the game. However, a 43-yard pass in the final minutes allowed the Buffs to kick the game-winning field goal

Next up on the docket is 1-4 Stanford. It's been a terrible year for the Cardinal, with their sole win coming against Hawai'i in Week 1. Their subsequent four-game losing streak included a 30-23 loss to FCS side Sacramento State. It's the perfect game for Colorado to reset ahead of a tough second half of the season. Colorado's final five games of the season feature four ranked opponents (UCLA, Oregon State, Washington State, and Utah). It also features a game against Arizona, who pushed USC to triple overtime last weekend.

