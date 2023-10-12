Deion Sanders Wants The Falcons To Draft Both His Sons

Deion Sanders has strongly suggested that the Atlanta Falcons should draft his sons Shedeur and Shilo. Sanders made the suggestion while Falcons scout Rich Sanders was visiting Colorado this week. “We ain’t coming back unless we bringing the Sanders boys to The A,” the scout was seen saying at Deion's behest.

Of course, Deion spent the first five years of his NFL career as an electrifying presence for the Falcons (and Braves). Shedeur has been widely considered QB4 in the 2024 draft class after a white-hot start to his Colorado career. He has over 2000 yards through six games for the Buffs. Meanwhile, it's hard to say where Shilo, a safety, will fall in the draft. He has 36 tackles and an 80-yard pick-six on the season so far. Meanwhile, Atlanta's current QB is Desmond Ridder, who is in his first year as a full-time starter. He has 1073 yards and four touchdowns through five games. The Falcons are 3-2 so far this season.

Read More: Deion Sanders Linked To Lifetime Contract At Colorado, Buffs Eyed For Peach Bowl

Colorado Eye Bounce Back Win

While Sanders clearly has one eye on the draft, the other is firmly fixed on getting the Buffs back on track. Colorado may have gotten the win last weekend, but it wasn't clean and it didn't leave Sanders in the best mood. “Wonderful win, but we played like hot garbage and I'm trying to figure it out. I'm sick of this. We're better than this," Sanders said following the 27-24 win. He also alluded to the team's reliance on his son, starting quarterback Shedeur, bailing them out of bad performances. “It's like we're waiting on him to put on his cape and do what he does. That’s what he does every week.” Arizona State had Colorado's for most of the game. However, a 43-yard pass in the final minutes allowed the Buffs to kick the game-winning field goal

Next up on the docket is 1-4 Stanford. It's been a terrible year for the Cardinal, with their sole win coming against Hawai'i in Week 1. Their subsequent four-game losing streak included a 30-23 loss to FCS side Sacramento State. It's the perfect game for Colorado to reset ahead of a tough second half of the season. Colorado's final five games of the season feature four ranked opponents (UCLA, Oregon State, Washington State, and Utah). It also features a game against Arizona, who pushed USC to triple overtime last weekend.

Read More: Shedeur Sanders Accused Of Taking Sacks To Preserve Stats

[via]